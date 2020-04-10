Sit. Stay. Dray. is the perfect date-night-at-home with dinner and live(streaming) music

Dray Bar and Grill in Spartanburg wants to set you up with the perfect date-night-at-home with dinner and a new Facebook Live series called “Sit. Stay. Dray.”

Every Friday night, The Dray will feature a date night dinner special for pickup, then you can head home to see a live performance – originating from the restaurant – from some of the Upstate’s best-known singer-songwriters.

First up tonight at 7 p.m. is Tim Bethea, a soulful singer/songwriter from Spartanburg, SC, where he has been writing and performing music for more than 20 years.

Described as having a rare, soul-drenched quality to his voice, Bethea takes a spiritual approach to music that is uniquely honest and compelling.

His latest body of work, Offertory: A Musical Journey, is a live-recorded, spiritual outcry — the creation of which came after a life-threatening health episode that brought him into a place of recovery, and inspiration.

As a songwriter, Bethea is transparent, vulnerable, and rich with religious narrative. He currently serves as the worship pastor for his congregation, while also touring the Southeast to share his music with churches, venues, and all gatherings alike.

Enjoy the Sit. Stay. Dray. livestream on the Dray Bar and Grill Facebook page.

Sit. Stay. Dray is sponsored by Dray Bar and Grill, Your Carolina with Jack & Megan and Livin’ Upstate.

Dray Bar and Grill, 1800 Drayton Rd Suite 301, Spartanburg, SC 29307, (864) 310-4177.

The Dray is operating with special hours for pickup and delivery: Tuesday-Thursday 11-8; Friday – Saturday 11-9; Sunday – Monday CLOSED.