How to identify snakes in SC, NC & GA

While copperheads and even the occasional rattlesnake may be in the area, experts say majority of the snakes in the area are harmless.
If you do see a snake and need it removed, don’t call police.
Instead, call animal services or another wildlife expert.
You should keep brush piles away from your house if you want to keep the snakes away.
You should not approach any snake. When you provoke it, that’s when it strikes.
Do you know the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes in the area?
It could save your life!
Use the photo gallery to identify snakes that are common to SC, NC and GA.
VENOMOUS
Copperhead ( VENOMOUS ) Credit: J.D. Willson
Cottonmouth or Water Moccasin ( VENOMOUS ) Credit: J.D. Willson
Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake ( VENOMOUS ) Credit: J.D. Willson
Timber Rattlesnake ( VENOMOUS ) Credit: J.D. Willson
Pygmy Rattlesnake (VENOMOUS) Credit: J.D. Willson
Coral Snake ( VENOMOUS ) Credit: J.D. Willson
NON-VENOMOUS
Black Racer (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Southern Hognose (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Southern Black Racer (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Southeastern Crowned Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Smooth Earth Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Scarlet King Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Rough Green Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Rough Earth Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Ringneck Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Redbelly Watersnake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Redbelly Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Rat Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Rainbow Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Queen Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Pine Woods Snake ( Mildly venomous – not dangerous to humans ) Credit: J.D. Willson
Northern Watersnake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Northern Brownsnake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Mud Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Mole King Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Midland Watersnake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Gray Rat Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Glossy Crawfish Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Eastern Worm Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Eastern Ribbon Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Eastern Kingsnake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Eastern Hognose (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Eastern Ribbon Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Eastern Indigo Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Corn Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Carolina Swampsnake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Brown Watersnake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Black Rat Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson
Absolutely. I hope my legs don’t freeze in place if I see some of these snakes.
I know mine would! Snakes are all fine and dandy as long as they aren’t near me. 🙂
My daddy always taught me that a venomus snakes has a diamond shape head whereas the nonvenomus snakes have round heads.