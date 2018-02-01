How to identify snakes in SC, NC & GA

While copperheads and even the occasional rattlesnake may be in the area, experts say majority of the snakes in the area are harmless.

If you do see a snake and need it removed, don’t call police.

Instead, call animal services or another wildlife expert.

You should keep brush piles away from your house if you want to keep the snakes away.

You should not approach any snake. When you provoke it, that’s when it strikes.

Do you know the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes in the area?

It could save your life!

Use the photo gallery to identify snakes that are common to SC, NC and GA.

VENOMOUS

NON-VENOMOUS