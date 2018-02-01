Livin' Upstate SC

Livin' Upstate SC
Outdoor Events

How to identify snakes in SC, NC & GA

by · Published · Updated

While copperheads and even the occasional rattlesnake may be in the area, experts say majority of the snakes in the area are harmless.

If you do see a snake and need it removed, don’t call police.

Instead, call animal services or another wildlife expert.

You should keep brush piles away from your house if you want to keep the snakes away.

You should not approach any snake. When you provoke it, that’s when it strikes.

Do you know the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes in the area?

It could save your life!

Use the photo gallery to identify snakes that are common to SC, NC and GA.

VENOMOUS

Copperhead ( VENOMOUS ) Credit: J.D. Willson

Cottonmouth or Water Moccasin ( VENOMOUS ) Credit: J.D. Willson

Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake ( VENOMOUS ) Credit: J.D. Willson

Timber Rattlesnake ( VENOMOUS ) Credit: J.D. Willson

Pygmy Rattlesnake (VENOMOUS) Credit: J.D. Willson

Coral Snake ( VENOMOUS ) Credit: J.D. Willson

NON-VENOMOUS

Black Racer (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Southern Hognose (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Southern Black Racer (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Southeastern Crowned Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Smooth Earth Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Scarlet King Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Rough Green Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Rough Earth Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Ringneck Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Redbelly Watersnake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Redbelly Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Rat Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Rainbow Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Queen Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Pine Woods Snake ( Mildly venomous – not dangerous to humans ) Credit: J.D. Willson

Northern Watersnake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Northern Brownsnake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Mud Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Mole King Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Midland Watersnake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Gray Rat Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Glossy Crawfish Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Eastern Worm Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Eastern Ribbon Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Eastern Kingsnake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Eastern Hognose (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Eastern Ribbon Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Eastern Indigo Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Corn Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Carolina Swampsnake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Brown Watersnake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

Black Rat Snake (Nonvenomous) Credit: J.D. Willson

3 Responses

  1. Shirley L Waddell says:
    May 15, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Absolutely. I hope my legs don’t freeze in place if I see some of these snakes.

  2. Christine Carver says:
    August 27, 2018 at 6:35 am

    My daddy always taught me that a venomus snakes has a diamond shape head whereas the nonvenomus snakes have round heads.

Leave a Reply