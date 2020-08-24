York County Day 3: Relaxation and goodies for the road

I am up bright, early and bushy-tailed ready for a short drive to Tega Cay to get my Namaste on.

With all the wiping out on the wakeboard, hiking and indulging in all the dining options York County has to offer, it’s great to just stretch and breathe with Mindfulness Movement and Me. They offer weekly lake yoga classes and are focused on the needs of the entire family.

Mindfulness Movement and Me specializes in children’s mindfulness and also offers massage in the historic “Little Yoga House.” This structure has stood in this spot since the 1800’s and has historic ties to the local history. A York County sunrise in an all-levels reflective yoga class overlooking the lake. What more could anyone ask for? Be sure to check the schedule to see which classes are being offered during your visit.

Black’s Peaches

I am all checked out of the Courtyard Kingsley and before jumping on Interstate 84 to head back to the 864, I am making a pit stop at a YoCo institution, Black’s Peaches. Operating since 1923, the family-owned business is the oldest peach farm in the state of South Carolina. If you think that the peach state of Georgia is the king of peaches, think again. South Carolina actually produces more. It’s a bit of history that surprised me a bit.

If you want to pick them or just pick up a peck already pre-picked (say that five times fast) Black’s Peaches has you covered. While peaches are in their name, Black’s roadside shop has everything from tomatoes, scuppernongs, muscadines, and just about every other delicacy for the Southern table.

There is a playground to keep the kids busy and sunflower fields for your own Instagram photo shoot. Don’t leave hungry because their in-store market is cooking up delicious hamburgers, hot dogs, tomato melts, pimento cheese and more.

Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill

One more stop! Just next door is Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill, another York County family farm. While they are known as fall time favorite with apple cider donuts, apple cider slushies, jams and fresh cider by the jug, they are entertaining crowds from August through Christmas. You know the cider is fresh because it comes straight from their family orchard right next to the open air cider bars with tables for you to enjoy your apple treats.

Grab some of their award-winning ciders created from several varieties and some donuts for the road. As they say…. have some apple cider.. have a donut…enjoy a flight. This charming farm and tasty products will have you adding this stop to your family traditions.

To plan your York County adventure or to find out more details about any of the businesses listed, visit visityorkcounty.com.