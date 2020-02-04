Yelp names Asheville the #1 U.S. foodie destination of 2020

One of the great things about living in the Upstate is that we’re a hop, skip and a jump to the fun, frivolity and food of western North Carolina. From historic Hendersonville to the halls of the famed Biltmore Estate in Asheville, western North Carolina is known for its attractions and its food. And Yelp agrees.

Asheville, NC ranks #1 on Yelp’s list of Top U.S. Foodie Destinations of 2020. The crowd-sourced review forum cites Asheville as a regional food powerhouse filled with restaurants, breweries and food businesses powered by generations-old family farms and menus filled with time-tested recipes.

Highlighting an all-star dish from each city, Yelp gives a shout out to French Broad Chocolate’s Maple and Smoked Salt Liquid Truffle sipping chocolate, and the Truffle Torte. French Broad Chocolate specializes in hand-crafted, artisanal chocolate truffles and uses local ingredients such as fresh berries, lavender and wildflower honey.

The ranking also includes a listing of Asheville hot spots that visitors don’t want to miss. They include:

So, what other cities are Top Foodie Destinations? Here are Yelp’s Top 5: Asheville, NC; Portland, OR; Charleston, SC; Maui and Honolulu, HI; and New Orleans, LA.