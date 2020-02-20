Woodside Bistro thriving in overlooked area of West Greenville’s rebirth

Their friends thought Ken Frazier and Austyn McGroarty were a little crazy when they shared their idea of running a restaurant on Woodside Avenue in the City View area of Greenville.

But Woodside Bistro was one of Greenville’s most anticipated new restaurants of 2019. And since opening its doors last May, the eatery has become a beacon of hope in an overlooked area of West Greenville’s recent rebirth.

“We wanted to bridge the gap between Swamp Rabbit Grocery and Pendleton Street, and we wanted a place where everyone would have a seat at the table,” said Frazier, co-owner and chef.

With a nod to the area’s textile past, Woodside Bistro recalls the once mighty Woodside Cotton Mill community with its name and décor. Sporting the same counter stools that sat patrons when it was Mae’s Café, Woodside Bistro features numerous photos and art depicting life in the mill village.

“There’s a lot of history on this street,” said McGroarty, co-owner and chef. “My grandfather grew up at Woodside Mill, so it feels very fitting for me to be here. I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

Ensuring that everyone has a seat at the table is something Frazier and McGroarty take literally.

“We preach community here, so we want to make sure that we put that into practice,” said Frazier. “Many in this community don’t have a lot, and some live on the street and sleep under bridges. Making sure that those who need a hot meal can get one is something we can do.”

Woodside Bistro pays it forward with a board that holds free meal cards. Customers can purchase a card for $10, then it is clipped to the board. If someone comes in needing a hot meal, they simply take a card and present it to the staff.

What’s on the menu?

Known for its Short Rib French Dip, Woodside Bistro specialties also include Fried Catfish sandwiches and plates, Cherry Wood Smoked Wings, a Jamaican Jerk Cuban sandwich and cheeseburger plate.

Among the featured appetizers is fried green tomatoes with house pimento cheese and bacon crumbles. Salads include house and wedge varieties, and the Kids menu features chicken fingers or grilled cheese sandwich with fries and a drink. For a complete menu, click here.

Want to go?

What: Woodside Bistro

Where: 1112 Woodside Avenue, Greenville, SC 29611, (864) 203-2333

Hours: Lunch, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday – Friday; Dinner, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday – Friday

For more information, visit the Woodside Bistro website or Facebook page.