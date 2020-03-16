With school out, keep children busy with these free learning websites

With schools closed across South Carolina through the end of March, parents will be looking for ways to keep their children busy and learning.

We’re sharing a list of nine free learning websites for children (with links) from Lead with Literacy: A Pirate Leader’s Guide to Developing a Culture of Readers (A Lead Like a PIRATE Guide) by educator and elementary school principal Mandy Ellis.

Nat Geo for Kids

Learn all about geography and fascinating animals.

Into the Book

A reading comprehension resource for elementary students, Into the Book offers games that help children practice reading strategies.

Suessville

Read, play games and hang out with Dr. Seuss and his friends.

ABC YA

Practice math and reading skills while playing fun games.

Fun Brain

Play games while practicing math and reading skills.

PBS Kids

Hang out with your favorite characters all while learning.

Star Fall

Practice your phonics skills with read-along stories.

Storyline Online

Reading aloud to children has been shown to improve reading, writing and communication skills, logical thinking and concentration, and general academic aptitude. On this website, stories are read to you by movie stars.

Highlights Kids

Read, play games and conduct cool science experiments.