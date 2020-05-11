What’s your Upstate city’s livability score?

If you’re considering a move to the Upstate or within the Upstate, livability is something to consider. But what exactly does livability mean?

AreaVibes helps people find the best places to live in America by assigning a Livability Score to cities, zip codes and neighborhoods. The Livability Score is created from an algorithm based on grades in the categories of amenities, cost of living, crime, employment, housing, schools and weather. The highest achievable score is 100.

We thought we’d look up Livability scores for a few Upstate cities. Here’s what we found:

Mauldin –84

Mauldin is the #2 city in South Carolina on the livability scale and ranks #592 in the country. This city in Greenville County gets good grades across the board, with an A+ for amenities, A- for schools, B+ for crime, B for housing, B- for weather, C+ for cost of living and C- for employment.

Clemson –82

Clemson ranks #6 among South Carolina’s most livable cities and #1007 in the country. Clemson gets the highest grades for amenities (A+), schools (A-), weather (C+) and cost of living (C).

Simpsonville –79

Simpsonville ranks #16 on South Carolina’s most livable cities list and #2,042 in the country. This city in Greenville County gets high grades for amenities (A+), schools (B+) and weather (B-).

Greer –77

With a livability score of 77, Greer’s livability ranks #24 in South Carolina and #3,225 in the USA. This city spanning Greenville and Spartanburg counties gets an A+ for amenities, a B+ for schools and a B- for weather.

Boiling Springs – 74

A score of 74 puts Boiling Springs at #44 on the livability scale in South Carolina and #5,914 in the country. The city in Spartanburg County gets good grades for amenities (A+), schools (B-) and weather (B-).

Greenville –73

Greenville scores 73 on AreaVibes’ livability scale, ranking it #58 in South Carolina and #7,610 in the USA. Greenville ranks well for amenities (A+), weather (B-) and schools (B-).

Easley –69

With a score of 69, Easley in Pickens County ranks #104 in South Carolina and #12,315 in the USA for livability. Easley gets an A+ for amenities, a B- for cost of living and a B- for weather.

Anderson –67

Anderson receives a livability score of 67, ranking it #142 in South Carolina and #15,470 in the country. The city’s best marks are for amenities (A+), cost of living (B+) and weather (B-). AreaVibes ranks Anderson a Top 10 medium-sized city for cost of living,

Spartanburg –66

Another Top 10 medium-sized city for cost of living, Spartanburg ranks #145 among South Carolina cities for livability and #15,581 nationwide. Hub City gets an A+ for amenities, a B for cost of living and a B- for weather.

Pickens –60

Scoring a 60 on the livability index, Pickens ranks #250 in South Carolina and #23,115 in the country. The county seat of Pickens County receives B’s for amenities, cost of living and weather.

To see livability scores for more cities throughout South Carolina and across the United States, go here.