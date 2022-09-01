Vocational Rehabilitation helps people with different abilities find employment

The South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department is a state and federally funded agency that helps people with disabilities achieve and maintain competitive employment.

One in three adults in South Carolina have a disability. If you, or someone you know, are struggling with an emotional, intellectual, mental or physical challenge, VR can help.

“If you have a disability and want competitive employment, please contact us. If you know of someone with a disability that is having trouble getting or keeping a job, please refer them to us. If you are a business and looking for great employees or a possible outsource opportunity for your business, please contact us,” Sheila Ford, with the Oconee-Pickens office, said.

VR has 31 offices and 25 training centers that serve all 46 counties in South Carolina. The training centers allow consumers to learn the exact skills and equipment they will be using for their future employer.

Some of the services VR offers include:

In 2021, VR assisted over 4,000 consumers, with more than 130 disabilities, obtain and maintain employment.

Contact your local VR office and schedule an appointment with a counselor. Every consumer receives a customized plan based on their interests and abilities.

The Oconee-Pickens Vocational Rehabilitation office is located at 1951 Wells Hwy. in Seneca. For more information, click here.