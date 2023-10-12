Visit the Hispanic & Latino Heritage Art Exhibition in Greer through Oct. 19

GREER, S.C. – In honor of Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month, The Edward R. Driggers City of Greer Center for the Arts is highlighting artwork created by five local Hispanic and Latino artists.

The featured artists include Edith “Ambi” Velasquez, Laura Victoria Amezquita, Carla Henriquez, José Romero, and Selene Paschoal.

You can visit the gallery, located at 804 Trade Street in Greer, on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2p.m. until October 19.

For more information, contact the center for the arts by calling 864-848-5383 or visiting greerculturalarts.com. You can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.