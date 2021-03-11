Visit Safe Harbor Resale Shop for shopping that matters

There’s a new resale boutique in Taylors and shopping there makes a big difference in the lives of Upstate women and children.

After 17 years in its original location on N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville, Safe Harbor Resale Shop has a new address along Wade Hampton Boulevard that offers 5,000 square feet of clothing and accessories, furniture, home décor items, books and a lot more.

“We’re only about four miles from our previous location but it has made a big impact for people on this side of town,” said store manager Katie Rockwell. “We’ve seen a lot of our old customers come in and all of these new customers from Greer and Taylors. It’s been wonderful for the business.”

A donation-only retailer, Safe Harbor Resale Shop operates through the generosity of donors and the thrill of bargain shopping. Around 90 percent of store sales go to support Safe Harbor, a private non-profit organization that offers services for survivors of domestic violence and their children in Greenville, Anderson, Pickens and Oconee Counties. Those services include a 24/7 help line, safe emergency shelters, counseling for survivors and their children, advocacy, legal assistance, transitional housing, domestic violence education and parenting classes, and group support.

“When you shop here, your money is going back into this wonderful nonprofit that is right here in our community,” Rockwell said. “If you’re donating at the back door, it’s the same thing.”

Most of the donations received by the store make their way to the sales floor, but some items such as furniture or dishes may go to a client who is moving from a Safe Harbor shelter into their own place.

That is what’s behind the shop’s tagline, ‘Shopping that matters,’ according to Rockwell.

“A lot of people think we’re just a cute resale boutique and we are, but we’re also so much more than that and shopping here makes a huge difference.”

Thrift store shopping was one of the hottest trends of 2020, with many resale shops across the country reporting record donations during Covid-19 as people isolated at home and found projects such as cleaning out their closets.

Safe Harbor Resale, too, has seen an uptick in business, especially from younger shoppers, Rockwell said.

“And we have a day for everybody. Veterans receive a discount every day. Senior Citizens Day is Monday, Teacher Day is Wednesday, and Student Day is Friday, so it’s calling all of these people from different areas to come and enjoy a discount on top of what they’re already saving here.”

Donations also have kept coming, even during the coronavirus pandemic, Rockwell said.

Safe Harbor accepts clothing for women, men and children, accessories, shoes, books, home décor items and furniture. The store is unable to accept large appliances like washers and dryers, or items such as sleeper sofas or pianos. However, donors can arrange pick up for those items through Safe Harbor’s donation coordinator.

Donations are accepted at the store’s back entrance on Caldwell Street off E. Lee Road Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

And donors come in many forms at Safe Harbor Resale Shop, Rockwell adds. Like the group from Women’s Construction Forum and Stylecraft Custom Wood Products who built the new store’s rustic front counter and back accent wall.

“Our community is pretty amazing,” she said. “We come here every day and work really hard, knowing that our work is changing people’s lives. Our ‘why’ is understanding that the reason we’re here and the whole purpose is to help women and children who are in domestic abuse situations. Safe Harbor is doing amazing things and has been for years.”

Want to visit?

Safe Harbor Resale Shop, 2830 Wade Hampton Blvd., Unit 27, Taylors, SC 29687, (864) 242-1751

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9am – 5pm; Closed Sunday.

For updates, follow Safe Harbor Resale Shop on Facebook @safeharborresaleshop and Instagram @safeharbor.resaleshop.