Veterans Day celebrations around the Upstate

South Carolina has more than half a million veterans, with about one-third of them living in the Upstate. From parades to musical performances, cities and towns across the Upstate will stage Veterans Day celebrations to salute those who have served. Here’s a sampling:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Veterans Day Parade, Spartanburg SC

Sponsored by American Legion Post 28, the annual Spartanburg Veterans Day Parade honors veteran service members. The parade begins at 4 p.m. at 420 S. Church Street.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

City of Chesnee Veterans Day Parade, Chesnee SC

Hosted by American Legion Post 48, Chesnee’s Veterans Day Parade begins at 2 p.m., with a program to follow.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Anderson County Veterans Day Parade, Anderson SC

This parade in downtown Anderson features all branches of the service and begins at South Main Street at 3 p.m.

SC Veterans Upstate Salute, Fluor Field, Greenville SC

Show support for our nation’s Veterans at this free, family-friendly event featuring fireworks, aerial flyovers and paratroopers. Produced by the Upstate Veterans Alliance, the event includes a special concert by country music singer/songwriter Darryl Worley. Gates open at 3 p.m. Military program begins at 4 p.m., followed by the concert at 5:30 p.m.

A Salute to Veterans, Pickens County Performing Arts Center, Liberty SC

This 4-6 p.m. show is filled with musical talent from across the Upstate, inspirational messages from local leaders and special tributes to veterans in Pickens County. Doors will open following the Pickens Veterans Parade which begins at 3 p.m. from the Pickens County Performing Arts Center, 314 W. Main Street in Liberty. The show is free of charge to all veterans and community members who want to show their support.

MONDAY , NOVEMBER 11

Simply Thankful Veterans Day Ceremony, Simpsonville SC

Made possible by the Simpsonville Parks and Recreation Department, the 11 a.m. event will feature a presentation by Ken Hinkle of Upstate Quilts of Valor, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Theresa Totherow of Upstate Warrior Solution and keynote speaker retired U.S. Marine Col. Roy Shelton. The public is invited to enjoy refreshments provided by Caris Healthcare at the conclusion of the ceremony.

City of Mauldin Veterans Day Ceremony

Hosted by Upstate Warrior Solutions, Mauldin’s salute to veterans will be held from 11 a.m. until Noon at Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road.