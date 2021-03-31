Trina Miller’s spaghetti and meatballs is a Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 recipe sweepstakes finalist
Trina Miller of Chesnee is among the finalists in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles.
With five children and seven grandchildren, Miller says someone is always at her housing eating. A family favorite is the one Miller entered in the Carolina Eats sweepstakes, her grandmother’s recipe for spaghetti and meatballs.
As a finalist in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, Miller received a $250 Ingles gift card and will be entered in a drawing to win the grand prize, an LG microwave from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg.
Trina Miller’s Spaghetti & Meatballs
Ingredients:
Sauce
- 1 29-oz can of tomato sauce
- 1 12-oz can of tomato paste
- 1 bulb of garlic minced
- 1 onion diced fine
- 1/2 tbsp oregano
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tbsp Italian seasoning
- 1/2 to 1 cup Parmesan cheese
Meatballs
- 1 lb. hamburger meat
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 bulb of garlic minced
- 1 small onion diced fine
- 1 egg
- 1/2 tsp oregano
- 1/2 tbsp Italian seasoning
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
Directions:
- Meatballs: Mix all ingredients for meatballs together and roll into one-inch balls and set aside
- Sauce: Add onion and garlic to a saucepan with a little oil and simmer 5 minutes
- Add all other ingredients for the sauce, stir and put on a low simmer
- Add the meatballs, cover and simmer 6-8 hours stirring every 20-30 minutes
- Make spaghetti according to package and drain
- Add sauce and pasta to a bowl mix, well and enjoy