Trina Miller's spaghetti and meatballs is a Carolina Eats Makin' Meals Under $20 recipe sweepstakes finalist

Trina Miller of Chesnee is among the finalists in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles.

With five children and seven grandchildren, Miller says someone is always at her housing eating. A family favorite is the one Miller entered in the Carolina Eats sweepstakes, her grandmother’s recipe for spaghetti and meatballs.

As a finalist in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, Miller received a $250 Ingles gift card and will be entered in a drawing to win the grand prize, an LG microwave from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg.

Trina Miller’s Spaghetti & Meatballs

Ingredients:

Sauce

  • 1 29-oz can of tomato sauce
  • 1 12-oz can of tomato paste
  • 1 bulb of garlic minced
  • 1 onion diced fine
  • 1/2 tbsp oregano
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tbsp Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 to 1 cup Parmesan cheese

Meatballs

  • 1 lb. hamburger meat
  • 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 bulb of garlic minced
  • 1 small onion diced fine
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 tsp oregano
  • 1/2 tbsp Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp onion powder

Directions:

  • Meatballs: Mix all ingredients for meatballs together and roll into one-inch balls and set aside
  • Sauce: Add onion and garlic to a saucepan with a little oil and simmer 5 minutes
  • Add all other ingredients for the sauce, stir and put on a low simmer
  • Add the meatballs, cover and simmer 6-8 hours stirring every 20-30 minutes
  • Make spaghetti according to package and drain
  • Add sauce and pasta to a bowl mix, well and enjoy

