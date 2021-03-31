Trina Miller’s spaghetti and meatballs is a Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 recipe sweepstakes finalist

Trina Miller of Chesnee is among the finalists in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles.

With five children and seven grandchildren, Miller says someone is always at her housing eating. A family favorite is the one Miller entered in the Carolina Eats sweepstakes, her grandmother’s recipe for spaghetti and meatballs.

As a finalist in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, Miller received a $250 Ingles gift card and will be entered in a drawing to win the grand prize, an LG microwave from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg.

Trina Miller’s Spaghetti & Meatballs

Ingredients:

Sauce

1 29-oz can of tomato sauce

1 12-oz can of tomato paste

1 bulb of garlic minced

1 onion diced fine

1/2 tbsp oregano

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tbsp Italian seasoning

1/2 to 1 cup Parmesan cheese

Meatballs

1 lb. hamburger meat

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1/2 bulb of garlic minced

1 small onion diced fine

1 egg

1/2 tsp oregano

1/2 tbsp Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

Directions: