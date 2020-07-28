TreeTop Quest Greenville cuts ribbon this week on Upstate’s first aerial adventure park

The Upstate’s first aerial adventure park will mark its official opening this Thursday at Noon.

Located inside Westside Park just five minutes from downtown Greenville, TreeTop Quest Greenville has 88 obstacles and 27 ziplines on five courses for those ages four and up.

The outdoor experience takes place from 10 feet to 40 feet off the forest floor, with courses designed to challenge visitors physically and mentally as they move from tree to tree through obstacles and ziplines. The park also features a huge trampoline erected among the trees, however that feature is not open due to COVID-19 restrictions. Courses are:

Chick Pea Course – A fun challenge for young adventurers ages 4 to 6. Ground supervision by an accompanying adult is required.

Level 1 – Beginner course for kids and adults. Age 7+.

Level 2 – Intermediate course for a fun family challenge. Age 7+

Level 3 – All zip-lines with an adrenaline rush without the work. Age 7+

Level 4 – A difficult course that challenges strength and balance. Age 12+

TreeTop Quest is a brand of Altiplano Group in France, which develops unique adventures throughout Europe and the United States. The company operates two TreeTop Quest parks in the Atlanta area and one in Philadelphia.

“Greenville is a great course. People in Greenville have a taste for outdoor activity,” said Gaël Ottmann, Business Manager for Treetop Quest Parks USA. “They have the trees and we bring the fun.”

All course participants are outfitted with a harness and gloves, and Chick Peas are provided with a helmet, as well. Older participants are led through a detailed briefing and practice session to ensure everyone understands how to operate their equipment before heading out onto the course.

Each course has a continuous belay system with a lifeline that is impossible to detach without a staff member. Activities are self-guided, but staff called “blue shirts” are available to assist as needed.

Want to visit?

TreeTop Quest Greenville, 16 Alma Street, Greenville SC 29617, (864) 907-9539, greenville@treetopquest.com

Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost for 2.5 hours: Ages 4-6, $23, on-ground supervision free; Ages 7-11, $36; Ages 12-17, $46; Ages 18+, $53. Season passes also are available.

Due to COVID-19, TreeTop Quest is limiting park capacity to ensure that social distancing recommendations can be followed. Reservations are required until further notice. Online reservations must be made at least 10 hours in advance and an online waiver must be completed in advance of your visit.

All guests are required to wear a face mask for check-in, harnessing and briefing. Masks can be removed once you start a course. If you do not have a mask, they will be available for purchase at check-in.