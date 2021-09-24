Traci McConnell's Chilly Night Chili is a Carolina Eats recipe sweepstakes finalist

Nothing says fall like chili and Traci McConnell’s Chilly Night Chili is a Carolina Eats Fall Family Favorites Recipe Sweepstakes finalist.

The Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles is held each quarter. Four finalists are selected at random among those entering the sweepstakes, with each finalist receiving a $250 Ingles gift card. Finalists also are entered into a drawing to win a grand prize pack, which this quarter includes a spa package from FRIGID, Greenville’s Coolest Recovery Spa, and a gift basket and $100 gift card from Mast General Store in Greenville.

McConnell of Hendersonville NC says her recipe is a combination of many different chili recipes she’s tried over the years.

“I don’t know how many chili recipes I went through just to come up with one that my family truly loves,” McConnell said.

Chilly Night Chili

Advertisement

Ingredients

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup onion, diced

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 pounds lean ground beef

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. garlic salt

8 oz. beef broth

1 small (4 oz.) can green chilies

1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (14.5 ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 (12 ounce) can tomato paste

1 cup water

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

3 tablespoons dried cilantro

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 ea. (16 ounce) cans dark red kidney beans & black beans

Directions