Traci McConnell’s Chilly Night Chili is a Carolina Eats recipe sweepstakes finalist
Nothing says fall like chili and Traci McConnell’s Chilly Night Chili is a Carolina Eats Fall Family Favorites Recipe Sweepstakes finalist.
The Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles is held each quarter. Four finalists are selected at random among those entering the sweepstakes, with each finalist receiving a $250 Ingles gift card. Finalists also are entered into a drawing to win a grand prize pack, which this quarter includes a spa package from FRIGID, Greenville’s Coolest Recovery Spa, and a gift basket and $100 gift card from Mast General Store in Greenville.
McConnell of Hendersonville NC says her recipe is a combination of many different chili recipes she’s tried over the years.
“I don’t know how many chili recipes I went through just to come up with one that my family truly loves,” McConnell said.
Chilly Night Chili
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup onion, diced
- 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 pounds lean ground beef
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. garlic salt
- 8 oz. beef broth
- 1 small (4 oz.) can green chilies
- 1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- 1 (12 ounce) can tomato paste
- 1 cup water
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 tablespoons ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce
- 1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 3 tablespoons dried cilantro
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 ea. (16 ounce) cans dark red kidney beans & black beans
Directions
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat
- Cook and stir onion, pepper and garlic in the hot oil until softened, about 2 minutes, careful not to burn
- Stir beef in breaking up, cooking until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes
- Add Worcestershire sauce and garlic salt
- Continue to cook, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet, until liquid is hot, about 3 minutes
- Stir in broth, chilies, tomatoes, tomato paste and water to the beef mixture
- Season with spice mixture, brown sugar and beans, stirring after each addition
- Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low
- Cover and simmer until meat and vegetables are very tender and flavors have developed in the chili, about 90 minutes, stirring occasionally
- Serve with crackers, cornbread or tortilla chips
- Can also be topped with cheese, sour cream, chives, or whatever your family likes