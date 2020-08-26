Traci McConnell’s Carolina Cowboy Caviar a finalist in the Carolina Eats Winning Game Day Recipe Sweepstakes

Carolina Eats Recipe Sweepstakes

Traci McConnell of Hendersonville, NC is the third finalist in the Carolina Eats Winning Game Day Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, entering her Carolina Cowboy Caviar.

One of four finalists drawn at random from sweepstakes submissions, Traci received a $250 Ingles gift card and a chance to win a two-night stay at the Charleston Marriott. The grand prize winner will be selected at random and announced on Friday, August 28, on Your Carolina.

“This is my most requested item for tailgating,” says Traci, a fan of the Catamounts of Western Carolina University where her daughter attends school. “I made it one time and they’ve asked for it again and again.”

Carolina Cowboy Caviar

Ingredients

1 can Rotel diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 15-ounce can corn kernels, rinsed and drained

1 cup seeded and diced sweet bell pepper, any color (about 1 medium pepper)

3/4 cup red onion, small diced

1 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 15-ounce can black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced (or leave seeds in for heat)

1 cup Italian dressing

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 1 lime)

1 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

3/4 cup chopped cilantro (about 1/2 bunch fresh cilantro)

Directions

In a large bowl, add tomatoes, corn kernels, diced bell pepper, diced red onion, black beans, black-eyed peas, and minced jalapeño. Stir to combine.

In a small bowl, add the Italian Dressing, red wine vinegar, lime juice, cumin, chili powder, garlic salt, and black pepper. Whisk the dressing ingredients together until well-combined.

Pour the dressing over the veggies. Add the cilantro and stir to combine. Tightly cover and chill for at least 1 hour, or overnight to blend flavors.

Serve chilled or at room temperature, with tortilla chips.

Taste and adjust the seasoning, if needed.

Chef Jasmin’s Pro Tip: For recipes that require a lot of chopping, Ingles has you covered with pre-chopped, packaged ingredients.