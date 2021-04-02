Livin' Upstate SC

Traci McConnell’s Beefy Enchilada Casserole is a Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 finalist

Traci McConnell of Hendersonville, NC is the fourth finalist in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, submitting her Beefy Enchilada Casserole.

“I used to fix this when the kids were smaller and living with us and this was a hit with them,” McConnell says. “Casseroles are always good under the $20 limit and they make a great one-dish meal.”

As a finalist in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes, McConnell received a $250 Ingles gift card and will be entered in a drawing to win the grand prize, an LG microwave from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg.

BEEFY ENCHILADA CASSEROLE

Ingredients:

  • 10 small tortillas cut in half (corn or flour)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound ground beef (Traci uses 93%)
  • 1 package Taco Seasoning mix
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 15 oz. can black beans (drained & rinsed)
  • 2 cups red enchilada sauce
  • 1 10 oz. can diced, fire-roasted tomatoes
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese
  • Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish (optional)
  • ¼ cup green onions, for garnish (optional)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Sour Cream (optional)

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  • Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray
  • Heat oil in large pan over medium heat, add ground beef breaking up meat and cook for about 6-8 min. until browned
  • Turn down heat to low, add taco seasoning, salt and pepper to taste, water, black beans and tomatoes, stir until thoroughly combined, remove from heat
  • Spread ¼ cup enchilada sauce over bottom of baking dish
  • Layer 1/3 tortillas over sauce
  • Add ½ meat mixture, then add ¾ cup of cheese on top of the meat
  • Pour ½ cup of enchilada sauce over the cheese
  • Repeat the process with 1/3 of tortillas, rest of meat mixture, ¾ cup of cheese and ½ cup enchilada sauce
  • Add final 1/3 of tortillas on top of casserole, pour on remaining sauce over top and sprinkle with rest of cheese
  • Cover the casserole with foil and bake for 30 min
  • Uncover and bake an additional 10 min or until cheese is melted and browned
  • Let casserole sit for 5 min before serving

Optional garnishes: green onions, cilantro and sour cream, or whatever you like.

