Traci McConnell’s Beefy Enchilada Casserole is a Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 finalist

Traci McConnell of Hendersonville, NC is the fourth finalist in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles, submitting her Beefy Enchilada Casserole.

“I used to fix this when the kids were smaller and living with us and this was a hit with them,” McConnell says. “Casseroles are always good under the $20 limit and they make a great one-dish meal.”

As a finalist in the Carolina Eats Makin’ Meals Under $20 Recipe Sweepstakes, McConnell received a $250 Ingles gift card and will be entered in a drawing to win the grand prize, an LG microwave from Bob Burnett’s Appliance & Bedding Center in Spartanburg.

BEEFY ENCHILADA CASSEROLE

Ingredients:

Advertisement

10 small tortillas cut in half (corn or flour)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound ground beef (Traci uses 93%)

1 package Taco Seasoning mix

¼ cup water

1 15 oz. can black beans (drained & rinsed)

2 cups red enchilada sauce

1 10 oz. can diced, fire-roasted tomatoes

2 cups shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese

Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish (optional)

¼ cup green onions, for garnish (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Sour Cream (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray

Heat oil in large pan over medium heat, add ground beef breaking up meat and cook for about 6-8 min. until browned

Turn down heat to low, add taco seasoning, salt and pepper to taste, water, black beans and tomatoes, stir until thoroughly combined, remove from heat

Spread ¼ cup enchilada sauce over bottom of baking dish

Layer 1/3 tortillas over sauce

Add ½ meat mixture, then add ¾ cup of cheese on top of the meat

Pour ½ cup of enchilada sauce over the cheese

Repeat the process with 1/3 of tortillas, rest of meat mixture, ¾ cup of cheese and ½ cup enchilada sauce

Add final 1/3 of tortillas on top of casserole, pour on remaining sauce over top and sprinkle with rest of cheese

Cover the casserole with foil and bake for 30 min

Uncover and bake an additional 10 min or until cheese is melted and browned

Let casserole sit for 5 min before serving

Optional garnishes: green onions, cilantro and sour cream, or whatever you like.