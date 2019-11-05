Top 7 tips to get your home’s HVAC system ready for winter

The following sponsored content is provided by Davis Services Inc.

It’s about time to adjust the HVAC dial from air conditioning to heat. Here are our Top 7 tips for getting your home’s system ready to take on the demands of winter.

Change the air filter

One of the easiest but most important things you can do to keep your HVAC system running smoothly is change the air filter. At Davis Services, we recommend that you replace the air filter in your home every time you pay your power bill.

Clean, unblock vents

The same day you replace your air filter is a good time to vacuum off return and supply vents. Warm air flows freely through clean, unblocked air vents, allowing even temperature regulation throughout the home.

Check the area around your furnace

Here’s another easy one. Check the area around your furnace and clear away any cobwebs, debris or items that could fall on the unit and cause damage.

Schedule an HVAC inspection

An annual checkup for your HVAC system ensures that it will run at peak performance. Fall is a great time to have your system inspected to make sure it’s ready for the demands of winter.

Replace an old, inefficient system

If your HVAC system is more than 10 years old, ask an HVAC professional about its expected life span. An old and inefficient system may be costing you in comfort and power bills. A new high-efficiency system can reduce your home’s annual energy bill by as much as 20 – 40 percent.

Sufficiently insulate the attic

A properly insulated attic will keep warm air from escaping to the outdoors and lighten the load on your HVAC system. A simple rule of thumb for attic insulation is that it should be high enough to hide the floor joists.

Consider a programmable thermostat

As you transition from cooling to heating your home, it’s a good idea to reprogram your thermostat. You can save money with a smart or programmable thermostat that lowers the temperature during the times you aren’t at home. Learn more about programmable thermostats.

About the Author

Nick Davis is co-owner of Spartanburg-based Davis Services, Inc. He grew up in the company, learning the business through jobs in installation, maintenance, home performance and residential sales of conventional and geothermal systems. Nick presently is the company’s marketing director and coordinator of Davis Services’ apprenticeship program.