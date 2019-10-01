Top 7 spots for apple picking in the Upstate

October is National Apple Month and while the Upstate is best known for peaches, the area has its share of apple picking spots that are the perfect setting for a fall outing.

Here’s our Top 7 list for apple picking in the Upstate and in nearby western North Carolina:

Bryson’s Apple Orchard, Mountain Rest SC

Located in the Long Creek area of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Bryson’s Apple Orchard is three miles from the Chattooga River, 15 miles from Oconee State Park, and six miles from Chau Ram Park in Oconee County.

The apple picking schedule at Bryson’s lists Sweet Tart Arkansas Black and Sweet Tart Fuji as the featured apple varieties starting October 1. You can pick your own apples through the middle of October or you can purchase the fresh-picked fruit from the apple stand. All apple varieties at Bryson’s include Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Gala, Mutsu, Ozark Golden, Granny Smith, Arkansas Black, Rome Beauty, Yates, Fuji, Winesap, Supreme Gold and Sunshine. You also can enjoy free samples of pressed cider.

Bryson’s is open daily from 9:00 am until 6:00 p.m., August through November.

Address & Phone: 1011 Chattooga Ridge Road, Mountain Rest SC 29664; (864) 647-9427

Chattooga Belle Farm, Long Creek SC

Chattooga Belle Farm is a 198-acre working farm, distillery and event barn in Long Creek, SC, which during the 1960’s was the largest apple producing area east of the Mississippi River. Located at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains near the Chattooga River, the farm grows several varieties of fruit and grass-fed Black Angus beef.

Apple varieties include Liberty, Golden Delicious, Pink Lady, Granny Smith, Gale Gala, Ginger Gold, Honey Crisp, Yates, Winesap, Mutsu, Arkansas Black, Fuji, Gibson Golden, Crimson Crisp, Grimes Golden, Hardy Cumberland, Freedom, Gold Rush, Ultima Gala, Pristine, Crimson Gold, Royal Empire, Caudle Cameo and Royal Gala.

U-pick and we pick apples are available by the pound, with #2 apples available by the bushel. Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Address & Phone: 454 Damascus Church Road Long Creek, SC 29658, (864)647-9768

Fisher’s Orchard, Greer SC

Known primarily for its juicy peaches, Fisher’s Orchard also grows apples that are available for picking during October.

Fisher’s Fall Festival is held October 1 – 31 at Fishers Orchard Pick-Your-Own Farm at 650 Fisher Road in Greer. The event celebrates the fall with lots of apples, pumpkins, wagon rides, mazes and more. Fishers offers two options for the fall festival — one for schools and one for families. Fall Festival activities are held every day except Sunday.

Address & Phone: 650 Fisher Road, Greer SC 29651, (864) 423-7809

Grandad’s Apples N’ Such, Hendersonville, NC

While its not technically in the Upstate, we couldn’t leave Grandad’s off our Top 7 list. Grandad’s has been growing apples for four generations and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Visitors can elect pre-picked apples fresh off the trees daily from bins inside the store or head out into the orchard to pick for yourself. Grandad’s offers more than 20 varieties that can be mixed and matched. It also offers family fun activities on weekends during the fall including cow train, jump pillow, corn maze and apple cannon.

Address & Phone: 2951 Chimney Rock Road, Hendersonville SC 28792, (828) 685-1685

Hollifield’s Orchard, Long Creek SC

A fourth-generation, award-winning family orchard, Hollifield’s is located off Highway 76 between Long Creek Fire Department and Long Creek General Store. The orchard offers several varieties of apples including Galas, Ozark Gold, Wolf River, Fuji, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Winesap, Granny Smith, Mutsu, Yates and Arkansas Black.

Address & Phone: Highway 76, Long Creek SC, (864) 710-5105

MacGregor Orchard, Travelers Rest SC

Formerly Perdeaux Fruit Farm, MacGregor Orchard grows and sells 11 different fruits, representing more than 100 varieties. Ripening apple varieties during October include Stayman, York, Fuji, Goldrush, Arkansas Black, Granny Smith and Pink Lady. During apple season, MacGregor’s also presses fresh apple cider and makes fresh applesauce.

MacGregor Orchard is located in Travelers Rest, SC about four miles east of the Highway 25 and 11 interchange at the intersection of Highway 11 and N. Tigerville Road. Hours are 9:00 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Address & Phone: 2400 SC Highway 11, Travelers Rest SC 29690, (864) 320-2778

Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill, York SC

Family owned and operated, Windy Hill Orchard bills itself as a boutique apple orchard and hard cider producer. The orchard is open every fall from mid-August until Christmas, offering award-winning hard ciders, pick-your-own apples, fresh-pressed apple cider and fresh-made apple products.

The 26th Annual Apple Harvest Festival will be held at Windy Hill Orchard on Saturday, October 19 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Click here for ticket information. https://windyhillorchard.ticketleap.com/26th-annual-apple-harvest-festival/dates/Oct-19-2019_at_1000AM

Address & Phone: 1860 Black Highway, York SC 29745, (03) 684-0690