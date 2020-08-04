Livin' Upstate SC

Top 7 reasons to enter the Carolina Eats Winning Game Day Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles

It’s time for another Carolina Eats sweepstakes presented by Ingles and this quarter we’re looking for your Winning Game Day recipes.

While football season will likely look a bit different this year, we’re still in search of the best tailgating recipes in the Upstate.

“All you wonderful at-home cooks, this is your time to shine,” says Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen, who works alongside sweepstakes finalists to prepare their recipes.

Here are our Top 7 reasons to enter the Carolina Eats Winning Game Day Recipe Sweepstakes:

  • It’s free to enter! No purchase is necessary to enter. All we need is your recipe, a photo of the finished dish, your name and a bit of contact info.
  • Free groceries! If your name is drawn as one of our four sweepstakes finalists, you’ll take home a $250 Ingles gift card.
  • You could win a two-night stay at the Downtown Charleston Marriott. The grand prize winner will de drawn at random from our four finalists.
  • You could be on TV! Finalists in the Carolina Eats Winning Game Day Recipe Sweepstakes will prepare their recipes during a recorded segment in WSPA’s Studio B in Spartanburg alongside Your Carolina’s Jamarcus Gaston and Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen. The segments will air on Your Carolina with Jack and Megan the week of August 24.
  • Your recipe will be featured in the Carolina Eats Cookbook. All recipes submitted during our quarterly recipe sweepstakes will be included in Livin’ Upstate’s online cookbook.
  • Bragging rights! Your television appearance and prize package will make you the envy of your neighborhood.
  • You can pass along a great recipe for others to enjoy. Food is part of our culture in the South and nothing says Southern hospitality like sharing a great recipe.

Go here to submit your winning game day recipe. Deadline to enter is August 13.

