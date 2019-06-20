Top 7 accessories for the summer bride

With wedding season in full swing, we have no doubt that one of our readers is about to tie the knot herself. Accessorizing on your wedding day is half of the fun, especially when you can embrace the current trends and classic styles of summer.

Are you getting hitched soon? Here are our must-have wedding accessories for the brides of summer.

Hair piece

Nothing says “summer wedding” quite like a whimsical hair piece. Whether you choose to incorporate real greenery or opt for a floral inspired beret, it will add a touch of summer elegance to your gown. Try to plan your hair piece around the style of your dress, using things like the lace, stones, pearls and embellishments to inspire your selection.

Pearl Hair Vine | Pearl and Crystal Hair Comb | Bridal Hair Pins

Wedding shoes

An open-toed style works best for warmer weddings. Heels that are a little thicker are less likely to sink into the grass at an outdoor wedding and will be easier on your feet throughout the night. If you want to step outside the box, go for a pop of color that coordinates with your flowers and bridesmaids’ dresses.

Blue-Bottom Heels | Blush Wedding Shoes | Champagne Heeled Sandals

Reception shoes

Just in case your heels don’t cut it when it comes to comfort, be sure to have a nice pair of sandals or flats to put on for your reception. Avoid being a barefoot bride and plan ahead with these upscale sandal and sneaker options.

Miller Sandal | Ballet Flat | Bridal Sneaker

Garter

A beautiful garter is a must-have at any wedding. Be sure to have one to toss and one to keep. We love this customizable style on Etsy. You can get it sized just for you and it has a no-slip grip, just in case you get a little sweaty in the Upstate heat.

Customizable Garter

Light earrings

A little bling goes a long way. Earrings are a key part of any bridal look, but large, heavy ones will have you wanting to ditch them at the altar. Try a pair of statement studs or lightweight dangly earrings to keep your comfort all night long.

Pearl Cluster | Teardrop | Diamond Studs

Exit Outfit

One of the only times in your life that it is acceptable to change outfits during an event is at your own wedding! If you want to dance and socialize in a cool, comfy dress or just change into something easier to exit in, check out these perfect options to end the night in style.

Lace Midi Dress | One-Shoulder Jumpsuit | Tulip Hem Maxi Dress

Belt

If you want to customize your dress or add a little more personality to your gown, think about adding a belt. You can keep it simple with a satin belt and gorgeous bow or sass it up with sequins and jewels, either way it will help make the dress your own.

Rhinestone Belt | Crystal Belt | Pearl Belt

Remember that your most prized wedding day accessory is your hunky arm candy, your GROOM! So, don’t get too caught up in the details. We know you will be beautiful!

About the Author

Payton Reed is a resident of Spartanburg, SC and a copywriter at Jackson Marketing, Motorsports & Events in Greenville. A native of Mississippi and a graduate of Mississippi State University in Starkville, Payton is a fashion and lifestyle blogger on PublicDisplayofAccessories.com. Click here to see more wedding inspiration from Payton’s own summer wedding.