Timms Mill makes grits and cornmeal the old fashioned way

PENDLETON, S.C. – Nestled on the banks of Six and Twenty Creek in Pendleton, South Carolina, Timms Mill is a living testament to the region’s rich milling heritage.

Originally built in 1784 by Mr. Isaac Timms, the grist mill has a storied past and a remarkable tale of restoration. Over the years, it was relocated twice before settling at its current site in 1898. The mill operated continuously until 1960 when it was abandoned.

In 2001, David and Lisa Wortham bought the mill and began restoring this historic gem. With the help of dedicated friends and neighbors, the project was completed in 2004. The mill now boasts a renovated 14-foot waterwheel that gracefully turns, harnessing the power needed to operate the original milling stones.

The restoration not only brought the mill back to life but also revived the age-old tradition of stone-ground milling. Using traditional techniques, The Wortham family has meticulously ground fresh grits and cornmeal for the community for the past 15 years. Their commitment to quality and authenticity shines through in every batch they produce.

Concord Produce Market (Anderson)

Whitehall Produce Market (Anderson)

FIGS Cafe and Farmacy (Anderson)

Kitchen Emporium (Anderson)

Mountain Made (Pendleton)

Bee Well Honey Farm Market (Pickens)

Bob and Lisa’s Produce Market (Easley)

Carolina Fresh Farms and More (Pelzer)

Timms Mill products are also enjoyed at:

Sullivan’s Metropolitan Grill (Anderson)

The Smokin’ Pig (4 locations)

Restaurant 151 at the Bleckley (Anderson)

Cold Spring’s Cafe (Antreville)

Southern Culture (Greenville)

Habitap (Greenville)

Plan a Visit

The mill, located at 150 Timms Mill Road in Pendleton, is typically open Wednesdays from 1-3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Visitors must schedule an appointment by emailing info@timmsmill.com or calling (864) 432-6838. For more information, visit timmsmill.com.