Things to do this weekend in Upstate & WNC Nov. 1-3

Here is a list of things going on this weekened in Upstate SC and western NC for Nov. 1 to 3, 2019.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 1, 2019

Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show

Friday, November 01, 2019

7:00 pm

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

Mommy’s Time Off- Slime Time (3-9 Years)

Friday, November 01, 2019

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Kidcreate Studio – Greenville

2456 Hudson Rd

Greer, SC

Pet Food Drive for Meals on Wheels

Friday, November 01, 2019

11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Swannanoa Library

101 W. Charleston Ave

Swannanoa, NC

Asheville, NC 2019 Log & Timber Home Show

Friday, November 01, 2019

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, November 02, 2019 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Sunday, November 03, 2019 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

WNC Ag Center, Davis Event Center

1301 Fanning Bridge Rd

Fletcher, NC

YMICC Get Out: Haunted House

Friday, November 01, 2019

5:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, November 02, 2019 5:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Sunday, November 03, 2019 5:00 pm – 11:30 pm

YMI Cultural Center

39 S. Market Street

Asheville, NC

The Addams Family – young@part

Friday, November 01, 2019

7:30 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, November 02, 2019 2:30 pm

Sunday, November 03, 2019 2:30 pm

Asheville Community Theatre

35 E Walnut St

Asheville, NC

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2, 2019

The Final Campaign: Slayer, Primus, Ministry, Philip H Anselmo

Saturday, November 02, 2019

6:00 pm

U.S. Cellular Center

87 Haywood St

Asheville, NC

Prisma Health Run4Life

Saturday, November 02, 2019

7:00 am – 10:30 am

721 Cleveland St

Greenville, SC

Clean Up Spartanburg

Saturday, November 02, 2019

8:00 am – 11:00 am

Spartanburg, SC

The 3rd Annual Asheville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Saturday, November 02, 2019

12:00 pm

800 Brevard Rd, Asheville, NC 28806, USA

Asheville, NC

2020 Miss Asheville/ Miss Blue Ridge Valley Compet

Saturday, November 02, 2019

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Colonial Theater

53 Park Street

Canton, NC

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Saturday, November 02, 2019

7:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, November 08, 2019 7:00 pm

Saturday, November 09, 2019 7:00 pm

Saturday, November 16, 2019 7:00 pm

Sunday, November 17, 2019 3:00 pmShow Additional Dates

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 3, 2019

MARTY STUART & His Fabulous Superlatives: Marty Stuart is The Pilgrim Tour

Sunday, November 03, 2019

7:30 pm

Diana Wortham Theatre

18 Biltmore Ave.

Asheville, NC

The Addams Family – young@part

Sunday, November 03, 2019

2:30 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, November 01, 2019 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 02, 2019 2:30 pm

Asheville Community Theatre

35 E Walnut St

Asheville, NC