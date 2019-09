Things to do this Weekend in Upstate & WNC 9/27 – 29

Here is a list of events and things to do in Upstate SC and western NC for the weekend of September 27, 2019.

FRIDAY SEPT. 27, 2019

Greenville Triumph

Friday, September 27, 2019

7:00 pm

Legacy Early College

900 Woodside Ave

Greenville, SC

Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour

Friday, September 27, 2019

7:00 pm

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

Mamma Mia!

Friday, September 27, 2019

8:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, September 28, 2019 3:00 pm

Sunday, September 29, 2019 3:00 pm

Chapman Cultural Center

200 East Saint John Street

Spartanburg, SC

Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me

Friday, September 27, 2019

9:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, September 27, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

777 Casino Dr

Cherokee, NC

SATURDAY SEPT. 28, 2019

Landrum Farmer’s Market

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Additional Dates

Saturday, October 05, 2019

Saturday, October 12, 2019

Saturday, October 19, 2019

Saturday, October 26, 2019

South 562

S 562

Landrum, SC

2nd Annual Knock Out Parkinson’s 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, September 28, 2019

7:00 am – 12:00 pm

Fletcher Park

85 Howard Gap Road

Fletcher, NC

Hendersonville, NC Oktoberfest

Saturday, September 28, 2019

1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Southern Appalachian Brewery

822 Locust St, Ste 100

Hendersonville, NC

The BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at NEW GROOVE

Saturday, September 28, 2019

8:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, October 26, 2019 8:00 pm

4078 SC-9, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, USA

Boiling Springs, SC

Moon Over Buffalo

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Additional Dates

Sunday, September 29, 2019

Friday, October 04, 2019

Saturday, October 05, 2019

Sunday, October 06, 2019

Electric City Playhouse

514 North Murray Avenue

Anderson, SC

SUNDAY SEPT. 29, 2019

Mamma Mia!

Sunday, September 29, 2019

3:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, September 27, 2019 8:00 pm

Saturday, September 28, 2019 3:00 pm

Chapman Cultural Center

200 East Saint John Street

Spartanburg, SC

Tame the Tyger Disc Golf Tournament

Sunday, September 29, 2019

Tyger River Park

195 Dillard Road

Duncan, SC