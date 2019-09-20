Things to Do this Weekend in Upstate & WNC 9/20 – 22

Here is a list of things to do this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for 9/20/2019.

FRIDAY 9/20/2019

Treasures from the National Music Museum

The exhibit features selected pieces from one of the world’s finest collections of over 600 historic brass instruments from the Joe and Joella Utley Collection of Spartanburg, SC.

Friday, September 20, 2019

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Carolina Music Museum

516 Buncombe Street (at Heritage Green)

Greenville, SC

Family Fun Indoor Karting

Friday, September 20, 2019

2:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Speed Factory Indoor Karting

130 E Daniel Morgan Ave

Spartanburg, SC

Downtown After 5, presented by Prestige Subaru with The Asheville All Stars

Friday, September 20, 2019

5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

North Lexington Avenue

Asheville, NC

Heart and Soul at Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays

Friday, September 20, 2019

5:30 pm – 9:30 pm

NOMA Square

220 N. Main St

Greenville, SC

Weekly concert series hosted by the City of Greenville http://www.greenvillesc.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=6869

Greenville Triumph Home Game

Friday, September 20, 2019

7:00 pm

Legacy Early College

900 Woodside Ave

Greenville, SC

Mamma Mia!

Friday, September 20, 2019

8:00 pm

Chapman Cultural Center

200 East Saint John Street

Spartanburg, SC

SATURDAY 9/21/2019

Super Hero 5k/ Super Villain 10k

Saturday, September 21, 2019

7:30 am – 12:00 pm

Salvage Station

468 Riverside Dr

Asheville, NC

Greer Farmers Market

Saturday, September 21, 2019

8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Greer City Park

501 E. Poinsett St

Greer, SC

Landrum Farmer’s Market

Saturday, September 21, 2019

Additional Dates

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Saturday, October 05, 2019

Saturday, October 12, 2019

Saturday, October 19, 2019Show Additional Dates

South 562

S 562

Landrum, SC

Asheville Symphony: Exotico! featuring Blake Pouliot, Violin

Saturday, September 21, 2019

8:00 pm

U.S. Cellular Center

87 Haywood St

Asheville, NC

USA Girls Softball

Saturday, September 21, 2019

Additional Dates

Saturday, October 05, 2019

Saturday, October 26, 2019

295 Park – 2100 Southport Road

Spartanburg, SC

UNC Asheville Men’s Soccer vs Wofford

Saturday, September 21, 2019

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

University of North Carolina at Asheville

1 University Heights

Asheville, NC

SUNDAY 9/22/2019

Euphoria

Sunday, September 22, 2019

10:30 am – 2:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, September 20, 2019 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Saturday, September 21, 2019 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Fluor Field

945 S Main Street

Greenville, SC

West Asheville Oktoberfest at UpCountry Brewing Co.

Sunday, September 22, 2019

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Up Country Brewing Company

1042 Haywood Rd

Asheville, NC

Mamma Mia!

Sunday, September 22, 2019

3:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, September 20, 2019 8:00 pm

Saturday, September 21, 2019 3:00 pm

Friday, September 27, 2019 8:00 pm

Saturday, September 28, 2019 3:00 pmShow Additional Dates

Chapman Cultural Center

200 East Saint John Street

Spartanburg, SC

G. Love & Special Sauce

Sunday, September 22, 2019

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Salvage Station

468 Riverside Dr

Asheville, NC