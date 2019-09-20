Things to Do this Weekend in Upstate & WNC 9/20 – 22
Here is a list of things to do this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for 9/20/2019.
FRIDAY 9/20/2019
Treasures from the National Music Museum
The exhibit features selected pieces from one of the world’s finest collections of over 600 historic brass instruments from the Joe and Joella Utley Collection of Spartanburg, SC.
Friday, September 20, 2019
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Carolina Music Museum
516 Buncombe Street (at Heritage Green)
Greenville, SC
Family Fun Indoor Karting
Friday, September 20, 2019
2:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Speed Factory Indoor Karting
130 E Daniel Morgan Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Downtown After 5, presented by Prestige Subaru with The Asheville All Stars
Friday, September 20, 2019
5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
North Lexington Avenue
Asheville, NC
Heart and Soul at Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays
Friday, September 20, 2019
5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
NOMA Square
220 N. Main St
Greenville, SC
Weekly concert series hosted by the City of Greenville http://www.greenvillesc.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=6869
Greenville Triumph Home Game
Friday, September 20, 2019
7:00 pm
Legacy Early College
900 Woodside Ave
Greenville, SC
Mamma Mia!
Friday, September 20, 2019
8:00 pm
Chapman Cultural Center
200 East Saint John Street
Spartanburg, SC
SATURDAY 9/21/2019
Super Hero 5k/ Super Villain 10k
Saturday, September 21, 2019
7:30 am – 12:00 pm
Salvage Station
468 Riverside Dr
Asheville, NC
Greer Farmers Market
Saturday, September 21, 2019
8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Greer City Park
501 E. Poinsett St
Greer, SC
Landrum Farmer’s Market
Saturday, September 21, 2019
Additional Dates
Saturday, September 28, 2019
Saturday, October 05, 2019
Saturday, October 12, 2019
Saturday, October 19, 2019Show Additional Dates
South 562
S 562
Landrum, SC
Asheville Symphony: Exotico! featuring Blake Pouliot, Violin
Saturday, September 21, 2019
8:00 pm
U.S. Cellular Center
87 Haywood St
Asheville, NC
USA Girls Softball
Saturday, September 21, 2019
Additional Dates
Saturday, October 05, 2019
Saturday, October 26, 2019
295 Park – 2100 Southport Road
Spartanburg, SC
UNC Asheville Men’s Soccer vs Wofford
Saturday, September 21, 2019
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
University of North Carolina at Asheville
1 University Heights
Asheville, NC
SUNDAY 9/22/2019
Euphoria
Sunday, September 22, 2019
10:30 am – 2:00 pm
Additional Dates
Friday, September 20, 2019 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Saturday, September 21, 2019 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Fluor Field
945 S Main Street
Greenville, SC
West Asheville Oktoberfest at UpCountry Brewing Co.
Sunday, September 22, 2019
3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Up Country Brewing Company
1042 Haywood Rd
Asheville, NC
Mamma Mia!
Sunday, September 22, 2019
3:00 pm
Additional Dates
Friday, September 20, 2019 8:00 pm
Saturday, September 21, 2019 3:00 pm
Friday, September 27, 2019 8:00 pm
Saturday, September 28, 2019 3:00 pmShow Additional Dates
Chapman Cultural Center
200 East Saint John Street
Spartanburg, SC
G. Love & Special Sauce
Sunday, September 22, 2019
5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Salvage Station
468 Riverside Dr
Asheville, NC