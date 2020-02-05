Things to Do this weekend in Upstate & WNC 2/7 – 9
Here is a list of some of the things to do this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for the weekend on Feb. 7 – 9, 2020.
FRIDAY FEB. 7, 2020
Half-Price Book Sale
Friday, February 07, 2020
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Pack Memorial Library
67 Haywood Street
Asheville, NC
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series
Friday, February 07, 2020
7:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, February 08, 2020 1:00 pm
Saturday, February 08, 2020 7:00 pm
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
650 North Academy Street
Greenville, SC
LudwigVaniversary
Friday, February 07, 2020
8:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Asheville Symphony
87 Haywood St
Asheville, NC
Ron White
Friday, February 07, 2020
8:00 pm
Harrah’s Cherokee Center
87 Haywood Street
Asheville, NC
Perpetual Groove
Friday, February 07, 2020
9:00 pm – 11:30 pm
The Orange Peel
101 Biltmore Ave
Asheville, NC
SATURDAY FEB. 8, 2020
Valentine 5K and Kids Fun Run
Saturday, February 08, 2020
9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Lake Tomahawk Park
401 Laurel Cir Dr
Black Mountain, NC
Race for Grace 5K
Saturday, February 08, 2020
9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Carolina High School & Academy
2725 Anderson Rd.
Greenville, SC
River Arts District Second Saturday Events
Saturday, February 08, 2020
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Modelface Comedy Presents: Bobcat Goldthwait & Dana Gould
Saturday, February 08, 2020
8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
The Mothlight
701 Haywood Rd
Asheville, NC
SUNDAY FEB 9, 2020
The Asheville Opry
Sunday, February 09, 2020
7:30 pm – 11:30 pm
The Main Stage
743 Haywood Rd
Asheville, NC
Dustbowl Revival at The Grey Eagle
Sunday, February 09, 2020
8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
The Grey Eagle
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, NC
Seratones at The Mothlight
Sunday, February 09, 2020
8:30 pm – 11:30 pm
The Mothlight
701 Haywood Rd
Asheville, NC
Jeeves Saves the Day
Sunday, February 09, 2020
Additional Dates
Thursday, February 06, 2020
Friday, February 07, 2020
Saturday, February 08, 2020
Wednesday, February 12, 2020Show Additional Dates
North Carolina Stage Company
15 Stage Ln
Asheville, NC