Things to Do this weekend in Upstate & WNC 2/28 – 3/1
Here is a short list of things going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for February 28 – March 1, 2020.
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 28, 2020
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, SPARTANBURG!
Friday, February 28, 2020
6:30 am
Chapman Cultural Center
200 East Saint John Street
Spartanburg, SC
New Belgium Asheville: Grain to Glass Production Adventure
Friday, February 28, 2020
11:30 am – 2:30 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, February 29, 2020 11:30 am – 2:30 pm
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 11:30 am – 2:30 pm
Friday, March 06, 2020 11:30 am – 2:30 pm
Saturday, March 07, 2020 11:30 am – 2:30 pm
Show Additional Dates
New Belgium Brewing
21 Craven Street
Asheville, NC
Schsl Basketball Upper State Finals
Friday, February 28, 2020
4:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, February 29, 2020 11:00 am
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
650 North Academy Street
Greenville, SC
Dungeons & Dragons
Friday, February 28, 2020
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Additional Dates
Skyland
South Buncombe Library – 260 Overlook Rd
Asheville, NC
James and the Giant Peach, Jr: Friday, Feb 28th @ 7pm
Friday, February 28, 2020
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The Younts Center for Performing Arts
315 N Main St
Fountain Inn, SC
Dreamers’ Circus | Wortham Center
Friday, February 28, 2020
8:00 pm
Diana Wortham Theatre
18 Biltmore Ave.
Asheville, NC
Free Planet Radio
Friday, February 28, 2020
1520 E. Calhoun Street
Anderson, SC
SATURDAY FEBRUARY 29, 2020
Mt. Mitchell Challenge
Saturday, February 29, 2020
7:00 am
Mt. Mitchell Challenge
Fletcher, NC
Schsl Basketball Upper State Finals
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00 am
Additional Dates
Friday, February 28, 2020 4:00 pm
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
650 North Academy Street
Greenville, SC
Brew Horizons Beer Fest 2020
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Additional Dates
U.S. Cellular Center
87 Haywood St
Asheville, NC
Foothills Philharmonic String Quartet Concert
Saturday, February 29, 2020
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Greer Center for the Arts
100 Davis Avenue
Greer, SC
Disney’s Frozen Jr.
Saturday, February 29, 2020
7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Additional Dates
Friday, February 28, 2020 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Sunday, March 01, 2020 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Gaston School of the Arts
825 Union Road
Gastonia, NC
SUNDAY MARCH 1, 2020
Brunch Of Jokers 3 at The Grey Eagle
Sunday, March 01, 2020
12:00 pm
The Grey Eagle
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, NC
Rhythm of the Dance
Sunday, March 01, 2020
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Newberry Opera House
1201 McKibben St
Newberry, SC
Name that Tune Music Bingo
Sunday, March 01, 2020
7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Additional Dates
Sunday, March 08, 2020 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Sunday, March 22, 2020 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Sunday, March 29, 2020 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Sunday, April 05, 2020 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Show Additional Dates
Gringos Cantina
11 Falls Park Drive
Greenville, SC
Greenville Jazz Collective Big Band featuring vocalist Tish Oney
Sunday, March 01, 2020
7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
The Main Stage
743 Haywood Rd
Asheville, NC
Bargain Basement Book Sale!
Sunday, March 01, 2020
Swannanoa Library
101 W. Charleston Ave
Swannanoa, NC