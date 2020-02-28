Things to Do this weekend in Upstate & WNC 2/28 – 3/1

Here is a short list of things going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for February 28 – March 1, 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST AND TO POST YOUR OWN EVENT FOR FREE

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 28, 2020

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, SPARTANBURG!

Friday, February 28, 2020

6:30 am

Chapman Cultural Center

200 East Saint John Street

Spartanburg, SC

New Belgium Asheville: Grain to Glass Production Adventure

Friday, February 28, 2020

11:30 am – 2:30 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, February 29, 2020 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

Wednesday, March 04, 2020 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

Friday, March 06, 2020 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

Saturday, March 07, 2020 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

Show Additional Dates

New Belgium Brewing

21 Craven Street

Asheville, NC

Schsl Basketball Upper State Finals

Friday, February 28, 2020

4:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, February 29, 2020 11:00 am

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

Dungeons & Dragons

Friday, February 28, 2020

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Additional Dates

Skyland

South Buncombe Library – 260 Overlook Rd

Asheville, NC

James and the Giant Peach, Jr: Friday, Feb 28th @ 7pm

Friday, February 28, 2020

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

The Younts Center for Performing Arts

315 N Main St

Fountain Inn, SC

Dreamers’ Circus | Wortham Center

Friday, February 28, 2020

8:00 pm

Diana Wortham Theatre

18 Biltmore Ave.

Asheville, NC

Free Planet Radio

Friday, February 28, 2020

1520 E. Calhoun Street

Anderson, SC

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 29, 2020

Mt. Mitchell Challenge

Saturday, February 29, 2020

7:00 am

Mt. Mitchell Challenge

Fletcher, NC

Schsl Basketball Upper State Finals

Saturday, February 29, 2020

11:00 am

Additional Dates

Friday, February 28, 2020 4:00 pm

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

Brew Horizons Beer Fest 2020

Saturday, February 29, 2020

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Additional Dates

U.S. Cellular Center

87 Haywood St

Asheville, NC

Foothills Philharmonic String Quartet Concert

Saturday, February 29, 2020

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Greer Center for the Arts

100 Davis Avenue

Greer, SC

Disney’s Frozen Jr.

Saturday, February 29, 2020

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, February 28, 2020 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Sunday, March 01, 2020 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Gaston School of the Arts

825 Union Road

Gastonia, NC

SUNDAY MARCH 1, 2020

Brunch Of Jokers 3 at The Grey Eagle

Sunday, March 01, 2020

12:00 pm

The Grey Eagle

185 Clingman Ave

Asheville, NC

Rhythm of the Dance

Sunday, March 01, 2020

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Newberry Opera House

1201 McKibben St

Newberry, SC

Name that Tune Music Bingo

Sunday, March 01, 2020

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Additional Dates

Sunday, March 08, 2020 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Sunday, March 22, 2020 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Sunday, March 29, 2020 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Sunday, April 05, 2020 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Show Additional Dates

Gringos Cantina

11 Falls Park Drive

Greenville, SC

Greenville Jazz Collective Big Band featuring vocalist Tish Oney

Sunday, March 01, 2020

7:30 pm – 10:30 pm

The Main Stage

743 Haywood Rd

Asheville, NC

Bargain Basement Book Sale!

Sunday, March 01, 2020

Swannanoa Library

101 W. Charleston Ave

Swannanoa, NC