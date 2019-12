Things to Do this Weekend in Upstate & WNC 12/20 – 22

Here is a short list of somethings going on in Upstate SC and western NC for the weekend on December 20 – 22.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 20, 2019

Santa’s Wonderland debuts at Cabela’s featuring FREE photos with Santa

Friday, December 20, 2019

9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Cabela’s

1025 Woodruff Road #H101

Greenville, SC

Christmas at Biltmore Daytime Celebration

9:00 am

Biltmore Estate

1 Lodge St

Asheville, NC

Reading with JR The Therapy Dog

Friday, December 20, 2019

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

North Asheville Library

1030 Merrimon Ave

Asheville, NC

Candlelight Christmas Evenings at Biltmore

5:30 pm

Biltmore Estate

1 Lodge St

Asheville, NC

“A Mad, Mad Madrigal” – A Winter Solstice Musical

Friday, December 20, 2019

7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Sunnydale Theater

334 South Trade Street

Tryon, NC

BMCAT presents THE SANTALAND DIARIES by David Sedaris

Friday, December 20, 2019

7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Miracle on 34th Street

Friday, December 20, 2019

7:30 pm

Asheville Community Theatre

35 E Walnut St

Asheville, NC

10th Annual Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular – Last Year!

Friday, December 20, 2019

7:30 pm

The Magnetic Theatre

375 Depot St

Asheville, NC

SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2019

GYLC BMW Teen Driving Experience (Saturday Morning: December 21,2019 8:00 AM)

Saturday, December 21, 2019

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

BMW Performance Center

1155 South Carolina 101

Greer, SC

Christmas at Connemara

Saturday, December 21, 2019

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site

81 Carl Sandburg Lane

Flat Rock, NC

UNC Asheville Men’s Basketball vs Chattanooga

Saturday, December 21, 2019

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

University of North Carolina at Asheville

1 University Heights

Asheville, NC

“Home for Christmas” Celebration

Saturday, December 21, 2019

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Downtown Kings Mountain

420 South Railroad Avenue

Kings Mountain, NC

Machine Funk [Tribute to Widespread Panic] | Asheville Music Hall

Saturday, December 21, 2019

10:00 pm – 2:00 am

Asheville Music Hall

31 Patton Ave

Asheville, NC

SUNDAY DECEMBER 22, 2019

Free Theater! A Moppets Christmas Carol

Sunday, December 22, 2019

Asheville, NC

“A Mad, Mad Madrigal” – A Winter Solstice Musical

Sunday, December 22, 2019

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Sunnydale Theater

334 South Trade Street

Tryon, NC

The Santaland Diaries – Play

Sunday, December 22, 2019

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Black Mountain Center for the Arts

225 W State St

Black Mountain, NC

Christmas at Biltmore Daytime Celebration

9:00 am

Biltmore Estate

1 Lodge St

Asheville, NC