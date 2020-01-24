Things to Do this weekend in Upstate & WNC 1.24-26
Here is a list of some of the things going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for the Jan. 24 – 26, 2020.
FRIDAY JAN. 24, 2020
Art Break: Appalachia Now!
Friday, January 24, 2020
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Asheville Art Museum
175 Biltmore Ave.
Asheville, NC
Converse Opera Theatre: Speed Dating Tonight!
Friday, January 24, 2020
7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, January 25, 2020 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Sunday, January 26, 2020 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Daniel Recital Hall
580 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC
Night Fever- The Bee Gees Tribute
Friday, January 24, 2020
8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Newberry Opera House
1201 McKibben St
Newberry, SC
SATURDAY JAN. 25, 2020
Photography and Styling Workshop
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Cotton Mill Studios
122 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC
Django Reinhardt Birthday Celebration featuring Mark O’Connor at Grey Eagle
Saturday, January 25, 2020
7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
The Grey Eagle
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, NC
The BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at NEW GROOVE
Saturday, January 25, 2020
8:00 pm
4078 SC-9, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, USA
Boiling Springs, SC
UNC Asheville Men’s Tennis vs North Carolina Central
Saturday, January 25, 2020
University of North Carolina at Asheville
1 University Heights
Asheville, NC
SUNDAY JAN. 26, 2020
ASHEVILLE FRINGE FESTIVAL
Sunday, January 26, 2020
1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, January 25, 2020 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Black Mountain College Museum
Asheville, NC
Music Instrument History at The Sigal Presents: The Age of Invention Lecture
Sunday, January 26, 2020
3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Carolina Music Museum
516 Buncombe St
Greenville, SC
Hummingbird Heartbeat, Paint & Sip Event!
Sunday, January 26, 2020
3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Pinot’s Palette
541 Haywood Road
Greenville, SC
The Pink Stones and Georgia Dish Boys in Asheville
Sunday, January 26, 2020
8:00 pm – 11:30 pm
The Odditorium
1045 Haywood Rd
Asheville, NC