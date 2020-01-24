Things to Do this weekend in Upstate & WNC 1.24-26

Here is a list of some of the things going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for the Jan. 24 – 26, 2020.

FRIDAY JAN. 24, 2020

Art Break: Appalachia Now!

Friday, January 24, 2020

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Asheville Art Museum

175 Biltmore Ave.

Asheville, NC

Converse Opera Theatre: Speed Dating Tonight!

Friday, January 24, 2020

7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, January 25, 2020 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Sunday, January 26, 2020 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Daniel Recital Hall

580 East Main Street

Spartanburg, SC

Night Fever- The Bee Gees Tribute

Friday, January 24, 2020

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Newberry Opera House

1201 McKibben St

Newberry, SC

SATURDAY JAN. 25, 2020

Photography and Styling Workshop

Saturday, January 25, 2020

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Cotton Mill Studios

122 Riverside Drive

Asheville, NC

Django Reinhardt Birthday Celebration featuring Mark O’Connor at Grey Eagle

Saturday, January 25, 2020

7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

The Grey Eagle

185 Clingman Ave

Asheville, NC

The BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at NEW GROOVE

Saturday, January 25, 2020

8:00 pm

4078 SC-9, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, USA

Boiling Springs, SC

UNC Asheville Men’s Tennis vs North Carolina Central

Saturday, January 25, 2020

University of North Carolina at Asheville

1 University Heights

Asheville, NC

SUNDAY JAN. 26, 2020

ASHEVILLE FRINGE FESTIVAL

Sunday, January 26, 2020

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, January 25, 2020 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Black Mountain College Museum

Asheville, NC

Music Instrument History at The Sigal Presents: The Age of Invention Lecture

Sunday, January 26, 2020

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Carolina Music Museum

516 Buncombe St

Greenville, SC

Hummingbird Heartbeat, Paint & Sip Event!

Sunday, January 26, 2020

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Pinot’s Palette

541 Haywood Road

Greenville, SC

The Pink Stones and Georgia Dish Boys in Asheville

Sunday, January 26, 2020

8:00 pm – 11:30 pm

The Odditorium

1045 Haywood Rd

Asheville, NC