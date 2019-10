Things to Do this Weekend in Upstate SC & WNC Oct. 25-27

Here is a list of events going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for the October 25 – 27, 2019.

OCTOBER 25, 2019

Boo in the Zoo

Friday, October 25, 2019

4:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 26, 2019 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Sunday, October 27, 2019 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Greenville, SC

Spooktacular Stories

Friday, October 25, 2019

10:00 am – 10:30 am

Taylors Branch

316 W Main Street

Taylors, SC

Holy Cross Pumpkin Patch

Friday, October 25, 2019

11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 26, 2019 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Sunday, October 27, 2019 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Monday, October 28, 2019 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Main Street just south of the Clock Tower

109 Trade St.

Simpsonville, SC

Historic Haunted House Tours – Downtown Black Mountain

Friday, October 25, 2019

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday, October 25, 2019 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 26, 2019 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, October 26, 2019 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center

223 West State Street

Black Mountain, NC

Purple Masquerade: The Ultimate Prince Tribute

Friday, October 25, 2019

7:00 pm – 2:00 am

The Firmament

5 Market Point Dr

Greenville, SC

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26, 2019

Spinx Run Fest

Saturday, October 26, 2019

6:15 am – 1:00 pm

Fluor Field

945 S Main Street

Greenville, SC

Greer Farmers Market

Saturday, October 26, 2019

8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Greer City Park

501 E. Poinsett St

Greer, SC

Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade & Costume Contest

Saturday, October 26, 2019

3:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Town Square

Black Mountain, NC

Bill Engvall

Saturday, October 26, 2019

7:00 pm

U.S. Cellular Center

87 Haywood St

Asheville, NC

EARLY SHOW: The Rocky Horror Show at The Grey Eagle

Saturday, October 26, 2019

7:00 pm

The Grey Eagle

185 Clingman Ave

Asheville, NC

SUNDAY OCTOBER 27, 2019

St. Paul UMC Fall Block Party

Sunday, October 27, 2019

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Main Street

206 S Main St

Greenville, SC

Spartanburg Ghost Tour – Main Street Trolley

Sunday, October 27, 2019

7:00 pm – 8:15 pm

Friday, October 25, 2019 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm

Magnolia Train Depot

298 Magnolia Street

Spartanburg, SC