Things to Do this Weekend in Upstate SC & WNC 2/21
Here is a short list of some of the things going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for the weekend of February 21 – 23, 2020.
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 21, 2020
Early Voting in Asheville
Friday, February 21, 2020
8:00 am – 7:30 pm
Furman presents work of three artists in ‘We Must Cultivate Our Garden’
Friday, February 21, 2020
9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Additional Dates
Thursday, February 20, 2020 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Furman University, Thompson Gallery, Roe Art Building
3300 Poinsett Hwy
Greenville, SC
UNC Asheville Women’s Tennis vs North Greenville
Friday, February 21, 2020
1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
University of North Carolina at Asheville
1 University Heights
Asheville, NC
Shake and Strike
Friday, February 21, 2020
6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Chapman Cultural Center
200 East Saint John Street
Spartanburg, SC
Price: $25.00 —General Admission
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND The percussion section of the Spartanburg Philharmonic returns to the stage at Chapman to offer a fantastic program of rhythms, beats, and foot-tapping tunes.
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Friday, February 21, 2020
7:00 pm
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
650 North Academy Street
Greenville, SC
The Floyd Philharmonic
Friday, February 21, 2020
9:00 pm – 11:30 pm
The Main Stage
743 Haywood Rd
Asheville, NC
Directions
Enjoy an evening with The Floyd Philharmonic performing 2 sets of like -the-recording Floyd! First set is a mix of your favorite classics followed by Dark Side of the Moon in it’s entirety.
SATURDAY FEBRUARY 21, 2020
Legally Blonde, Jr – High School Cast
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Additional Dates
Friday, February 21, 2020
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Sunday, March 01, 2020
The Magnetic Theatre
375 Depot St
Asheville, NC
Asheville Symphony: Mountains to Sea featuring AVL Symphony Chorus
Saturday, February 22, 2020
8:00 pm
Harrah’s Cherokee Center
87 Haywood Street
Asheville, NC
New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players
Saturday, February 22, 2020
7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Tryon Fine Arts Center
34 Melrose Ave
Tryon, NC
Clan Destiny Circus Performer Showcase at Ambrose West
Saturday, February 22, 2020
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Ambrose West
312 Haywood Road
Asheville, NC
Furman Paladins Mens Basketball
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00 pm
Additional Dates
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
650 North Academy Street
Greenville, SC
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 22, 2020
Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look’n Tour w/ Special Guest Tyler Childers
Sunday, February 23, 2020
7:30 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, February 22, 2020 7:30 pm
Harrah’s Cherokee Center
87 Haywood Street
Asheville, NC
Sundays Unplugged
Sunday, February 23, 2020
1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Additional Dates
Chapman Cultural Center
200 East Saint John Street
Spartanburg, SC
Frozen Jr, Curtain Warmers Club
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, February 22, 2020 6:30 pm – 7:15 pm
Thursday, February 27, 2020 6:30 pm – 7:15 pm
Sunday, March 01, 2020 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Gaston School of the Arts
825 Union Road
Gastonia, NC
Next to Normal
Sunday, February 23, 2020
3:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Additional Dates
Thursday, February 20, 2020 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday, February 21, 2020 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Saturday, February 22, 2020 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Limestone College Theatre
130 Leadmine Street
Gaffney, SC