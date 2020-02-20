Things to Do this Weekend in Upstate SC & WNC 2/21

Here is a short list of some of the things going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for the weekend of February 21 – 23, 2020.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 21, 2020

Early Voting in Asheville

Friday, February 21, 2020

8:00 am – 7:30 pm

Furman presents work of three artists in ‘We Must Cultivate Our Garden’

Friday, February 21, 2020

9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Additional Dates

Thursday, February 20, 2020 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Furman University, Thompson Gallery, Roe Art Building

3300 Poinsett Hwy

Greenville, SC

UNC Asheville Women’s Tennis vs North Greenville

Friday, February 21, 2020

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

University of North Carolina at Asheville

1 University Heights

Asheville, NC

Shake and Strike

Friday, February 21, 2020

6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Chapman Cultural Center

200 East Saint John Street

Spartanburg, SC

Price: $25.00 —General Admission

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND The percussion section of the Spartanburg Philharmonic returns to the stage at Chapman to offer a fantastic program of rhythms, beats, and foot-tapping tunes.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Friday, February 21, 2020

7:00 pm

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

The Floyd Philharmonic

Friday, February 21, 2020

9:00 pm – 11:30 pm

The Main Stage

743 Haywood Rd

Asheville, NC

Enjoy an evening with The Floyd Philharmonic performing 2 sets of like -the-recording Floyd! First set is a mix of your favorite classics followed by Dark Side of the Moon in it’s entirety.

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 21, 2020

Legally Blonde, Jr – High School Cast

Saturday, February 22, 2020

Additional Dates

Friday, February 21, 2020

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Sunday, March 01, 2020

The Magnetic Theatre

375 Depot St

Asheville, NC

Asheville Symphony: Mountains to Sea featuring AVL Symphony Chorus

Saturday, February 22, 2020

8:00 pm

Harrah’s Cherokee Center

87 Haywood Street

Asheville, NC

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players

Saturday, February 22, 2020

7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Tryon Fine Arts Center

34 Melrose Ave

Tryon, NC

Clan Destiny Circus Performer Showcase at Ambrose West

Saturday, February 22, 2020

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Ambrose West

312 Haywood Road

Asheville, NC

Furman Paladins Mens Basketball

Saturday, February 22, 2020

12:00 pm

Additional Dates

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 22, 2020

Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look’n Tour w/ Special Guest Tyler Childers

Sunday, February 23, 2020

7:30 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, February 22, 2020 7:30 pm

Harrah’s Cherokee Center

87 Haywood Street

Asheville, NC

Sundays Unplugged

Sunday, February 23, 2020

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Additional Dates

Chapman Cultural Center

200 East Saint John Street

Spartanburg, SC

Frozen Jr, Curtain Warmers Club

Sunday, February 23, 2020

2:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, February 22, 2020 6:30 pm – 7:15 pm

Thursday, February 27, 2020 6:30 pm – 7:15 pm

Sunday, March 01, 2020 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Gaston School of the Arts

825 Union Road

Gastonia, NC

Next to Normal

Sunday, February 23, 2020

3:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Additional Dates

Thursday, February 20, 2020 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Friday, February 21, 2020 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Saturday, February 22, 2020 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Limestone College Theatre

130 Leadmine Street

Gaffney, SC