Things to Do this weekend in Upstate SC & WNC 12/13 – 15

Here is a list of things going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 13, 2019

Santa’s Wonderland debuts at Cabela’s featuring FREE photos with Santa

Friday, December 13, 2019

9:00 am – 9:00 pm

1025 Woodruff Road #H101

Greenville, SC

Christmas at Biltmore Daytime Celebration (December

Friday, December 13, 2019

9:00 am

Biltmore Estate

1 Lodge St

Asheville, NC

Additional Dates

Saturday, December 14, 2019 9:00 am

Sunday, December 15, 2019 9:00 am

Monday, December 16, 2019 9:00 am

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 9:00 am

Pictures With Santa

Friday, December 13, 2019

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

TitleMax Title Pawns

30908 US Hwy 441

Commerce, GA

Candlelight Christmas Evenings at Biltmore (December

Friday, December 13, 2019

5:30 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, December 14, 2019 5:30 pm

Sunday, December 15, 2019 5:30 pm

Monday, December 16, 2019 5:30 pm

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 5:30 pmShow Additional Dates

Biltmore Estate

1 Lodge St

Asheville, NC

THE NUTCRACKER

Friday, December 13, 2019

7:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, December 14, 2019 7:00 pm

Sunday, December 15, 2019 7:00 pm

Converse College

580 E Main Street

Spartanburg, SC

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Friday, December 13, 2019

7:00 pm

Additional Dates

Sunday, December 15, 2019 3:00 pm

Friday, December 27, 2019 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 28, 2019 6:00 pm

Thursday, January 02, 2020 7:00 pmShow Additional Dates

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

Pickens Christmas Parade

Friday, December 13, 2019

7:00 pm

Main street

hwy 183

Pickens, SC

The Santaland Diaries – Play

Friday, December 13, 2019

7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, December 14, 2019 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Sunday, December 15, 2019 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Friday, December 20, 2019 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Saturday, December 21, 2019 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Show Additional Dates

Black Mountain Center for the Arts

225 W State St

Black Mountain, NC

10th Annual Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular – Last Year!

Friday, December 13, 2019

7:30 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, December 14, 2019 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 19, 2019 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Friday, December 20, 2019 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 21, 2019 7:30 pm

The Magnetic Theatre

375 Depot St

Asheville, NC

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14, 2019

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, December 14, 2019

9:00 am – 11:00 am

Asheville Outlets

800 Brevard Road

Asheville, NC

4th Annual Ugly Sweater Crawl: Asheville

Saturday, December 14, 2019

2:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Additional Dates

Asheville Bars

Wild Wing Cafe: 161 Biltmore Ave

Asheville, NC

Christmas Parade & Stroll

Saturday, December 14, 2019

2:00 pm

Inman, SC

Landrum’s Christmas Parade will begin at 2PM and the Stroll will go until 7PM

USC Upstate Graduation 10AM & 2PM

Saturday, December 14, 2019

2:00 pm – 10:00 am

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

385 North Church Street

Spartanburg, SC

Greenville Ballet Nutcracker

Saturday, December 14, 2019

3:00 pm

McAlister Auditorium

3300 Poinsett Highway

Greenville, SC

SUNDAY DECEMBER 15, 2019

The Santaland Diaries – Play

Sunday, December 15, 2019

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, December 13, 2019 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Saturday, December 14, 2019 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Friday, December 20, 2019 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Saturday, December 21, 2019 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Show Additional Dates

Black Mountain Center for the Arts

225 W State St

Black Mountain, NC

Miracle on 34th Street

Sunday, December 15, 2019

2:30 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, December 13, 2019 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 14, 2019 2:30 pm

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 19, 2019 7:30 pmShow Additional Dates

Asheville Community Theatre

35 E Walnut St

Asheville, NC

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Sunday, December 15, 2019

3:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, December 13, 2019 7:00 pm

Friday, December 27, 2019 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 28, 2019 6:00 pm

Thursday, January 02, 2020 7:00 pmShow Additional Dates

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

Pet Photos with Santa

Sunday, December 15, 2019

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Additional Dates

WestGate Mall

205 West Blackstock, STE 1

Spartanburg, SC

Santaland Diaries

Sunday, December 15, 2019

Additional Dates

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Electric City Playhouse

514 North Murray Avenue

Anderson, SC