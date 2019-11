Things to Do this weekend in Upstate SC & WNC 11/29 – 12/1

Here is a list of events and things to do going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for the weekend of 11/29 – 12/1/2019.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST

WANT TO ADD YOUR EVENT? CLICK HERE

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 29, 2019

Santa’s Wonderland debuts at Cabela’s featuring FREE photos with Santa

Friday, November 29, 2019

9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Additional Dates

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Thursday, November 28, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Show Additional Dates

Cabela’s

1025 Woodruff Road #H101

Greenville, SC

Black Friday Festivities

Friday, November 29, 2019

10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Asheville Outlets

800 Brevard Road

Asheville, NC

Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories

Friday, November 29, 2019

1:00 pm

Additional Dates

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 7:00 pm

Friday, November 29, 2019 5:00 pm

Saturday, November 30, 2019 1:00 pm

Saturday, November 30, 2019 5:00 pmShow Additional Dates

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

UNC Asheville Women’s Basketball vs UNC Greensboro

Friday, November 29, 2019

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

University of North Carolina at Asheville

1 University Heights

Asheville, NC

Edwin McCain Live at The Don Gibson Theatre

Friday, November 29, 2019

7:30 pm

The Don Gibson Theatre

318 South Washington Street

Shelby, NC

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30, 2019

Anderson County Farmers Market “Holiday Market”

Saturday, November 30, 2019

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, December 07, 2019 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday, December 14, 2019 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday, December 21, 2019 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Anderson County Farmers Market

402 N. Murray Ave.

Anderson, SC

Acoustic Syndicate’s Annual Thanksgiving Homecoming at The Grey Eagle

Saturday, November 30, 2019

9:00 pm – 11:45 pm

Additional Dates

Sunday, December 01, 2019 9:00 pm – 11:45 pm

The Grey Eagle

185 Clingman Ave

Asheville, NC

“Abenezer Scrooge” A Ghostly Mountain Christmas Carol

Saturday, November 30, 2019

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

The Party Place & Event Center

221 Friendship Church Rd

Saluda, NC

Roastin’ on the Ridge

Saturday, November 30, 2019

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Foothills Equestrian Nature Center (FENCE)

3381 Hunting Country Road

Tryon, NC

SUNDAY DECEMBER 1, 2019