Things to Do this weekend in Upstate SC & WNC 11/15 – 17

Here is a list of events going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for the weekend of November 15 – 17, 2019.

FRIDAY NOV. 15, 2019

REO Speedwagon with Levon

Friday, November 15, 2019

9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Friday, November 15, 2019 8:00 pm

Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

777 Casino Dr

Cherokee, NC

Steep Canyon 50K & Relay Hullabaloo

Friday, November 15, 2019

12:00 pm

315 Shoals Falls Road

Hendersonville, NC

OSIX presents: A Night of the Arts Gala

Friday, November 15, 2019

7:00 pm

Zen – An elegant space for hire

924 South Main Street

Greenville, SC

THE CLEVERLYS LIVE @ FR8yard…AUGUST PRESALE SPECTACULAR!

Friday, November 15, 2019

7:00 pm – 10:30 pm

FR8yard

125 East Main Street

Spartanburg, SC

John Hiatt

Friday, November 15, 2019

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Newberry Opera House

1201 McKibben St

Newberry, SC

SATURDAY NOV. 16, 2019

Looking Glass 50 Miler

Saturday, November 16, 2019

5:00 am

319 Gateway Junction Drive

Pisgah Forest, NC

Santa’s Wonderland debuts at Cabela’s featuring FREE photos with Santa

Saturday, November 16, 2019

9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunday, November 17, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Monday, November 18, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Cabela’s

1025 Woodruff Road #H101

Greenville, SC

WinterFest 2019

Saturday, November 16, 2019

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Belk

205 W. Blackstock Rd

Spartanburg, SC

Join us for WinterFest as we celebrate Frozen 2, enjoy cool treats and meet Santa!

PJ Masks Live! Save The Day

Saturday, November 16, 2019

6:00 pm

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

385 North Church Street

Spartanburg, SC

Asheville Symphony: From Russia With Love feat. Zlatomir Fung, Cello

Saturday, November 16, 2019

8:00 pm

U.S. Cellular Center

87 Haywood St

Asheville, NC

Off with your Radiohead | Asheville Music Hall

Saturday, November 16, 2019

10:00 pm – 2:00 am

Asheville Music Hall

31 Patton Ave

Asheville, NC

SUNDAY NOV. 17, 2019

Abby the Spoon Lady & The Tater Boys Storytellers Show (EARLY)

Sunday, November 17, 2019

2:30 pm – 4:30 pm

The Artisan Of Flat Rock

5 Highland Park Road

East Flat Rock, NC

Pet Photos with Santa

Sunday, November 17, 2019

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Sunday, November 24, 2019 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 01, 2019 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 08, 2019 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 15, 2019 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

WestGate Mall

205 West Blackstock, STE 1

Spartanburg, SC

PSJ hosted by Paper Crowns Electric Band

Sunday, November 17, 2019

6:00 pm

Sunday, November 24, 2019 6:00 pm

Sunday, December 01, 2019 6:00 pm

Pisgah Brewing

150 Eastside Drive

Black Mountain, NC

Paul Cauthen at The Grey Eagle

Sunday, November 17, 2019

8:00 pm – 11:45 pm

The Grey Eagle

185 Clingman Ave

Asheville, NC

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Sunday, November 17, 2019

3:00 pm

Saturday, November 16, 2019 7:00 pm

Thursday, November 21, 2019 7:05 pm

Friday, November 22, 2019 7:00 pm

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 7:00 pm

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC