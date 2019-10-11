Things to Do this weekend in Upstate SC & WNC 10/11 – 13
Fall for Greenville tops the list of some of the things going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC.
FRIDAY OCT. 11, 2019
Fall for Greenville
Friday Oct. 11 – 5PM – 11PM
Saturday Oct. 12 – 11AM – 9PM
Sunday Oct. 13 – 12PM – 7PM
Downtown Greenville
ZZ Top
Friday, October 11, 2019
9:00 am – 9:00 pm
Additional Dates
Friday, October 11, 2019 9:00 pm
Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center
777 Casino Dr
Cherokee, NC
Haunted House of Horrors
Friday, October 11, 2019
5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Additional Dates
Friday, October 18, 2019 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Saturday, October 19, 2019 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday, October 25, 2019 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Saturday, October 26, 2019 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Show Additional Dates
Fines Creek Community Center
190 Fines Creek Rd
Clyde, NC
Venardos Circus
Friday, October 11, 2019
7:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, October 12, 2019 1:00 pm
Sunday, October 13, 2019 1:00 pm
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 7:00 pm
Thursday, October 17, 2019 7:00 pmShow Additional Dates
Asheville Outlets
800 Brevard Road
Asheville, NC
SATURDAY OCT. 12, 2019
Greer Farmers Market
Saturday, October 12, 2019
8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, October 19, 2019 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Saturday, October 26, 2019 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Greer City Park
501 E. Poinsett St
Greer, SC
Not All Superheroes Wear Capes 5K
Saturday, October 12, 2019
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Duncan Park
81w. park dr
Spartanburg, SC
Four Seasons 40th Anniversary Celebration
Saturday, October 12, 2019
12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Hendersonville Historic Courthouse
1 Historic Courthouse Square
Hendersonville, NC
Sierra Nevada 2019 Oktoberfest, Sat 10/12 – Mills River, NC
Saturday, October 12, 2019
5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
100 Sierra Nevada Way
Mills River, NC
Tryon Resort’s “Saturday Night Lights”
Saturday, October 12, 2019
6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, October 19, 2019 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Tryon International Equestrian Center
4066 Pea Ridge Road
Mill Spring, NC
Marshall Tucker Band
Saturday, October 12, 2019
8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Newberry Opera House
1201 McKibben St
Newberry, SC
SUNDAY OCT. 13, 2019
Venardos Circus
Sunday, October 13, 2019
1:00 pm
Additional Dates
Friday, October 11, 2019 7:00 pm
Saturday, October 12, 2019 1:00 pm
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 7:00 pm
Thursday, October 17, 2019 7:00 pmShow Additional Dates
Asheville Outlets
800 Brevard Road
Asheville, NC
Hometown Gospel Celebration
Sunday, October 13, 2019
2:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts
1028 Georgia Road
Franklin, NC
Latin Jazz Concert with the SJE
Sunday, October 13, 2019
3:00 pm
Chapman Cultural Center
200 East Saint John Street
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg Ghost Tour – Main Street Trolley
Sunday, October 13, 2019
7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
Additional Dates
Friday, October 11, 2019 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
Friday, October 18, 2019 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
Saturday, October 19, 2019 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
Show Additional Dates
Magnolia Train Depot
298 Magnolia Street
Spartanburg, SC
The Asheville Opry
Sunday, October 13, 2019
7:30 pm – 11:30 pm
The Main Stage
743 Haywood Rd
Asheville, NC