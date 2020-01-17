Things to Do this weekend in Upstate SC & WNC 1/17
Here is a list of things going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for for January 17-19, 2019.
CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OR TO SUBMIT YOUR OWN EVENT
FRIDAY JANUARY 17, 2019
Points of View: Recent Gifts to the Photography Collection
Friday, January 17, 2020
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Asheville Art Museum
175 Biltmore Ave.
Asheville, NC
Foothills Gymnastics Furman Classic
Friday, January 17, 2020
2:30 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, January 18, 2020 8:00 am
Sunday, January 19, 2020 8:00 am
Timmons Arena
900 Duncan Chapel Rd
Greenville, SC
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Friday, January 17, 2020
7:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, January 18, 2020 7:00 pm
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 7:00 pm
Friday, January 31, 2020 7:00 pm
Saturday, February 01, 2020 6:00 pmShow Additional Dates
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
650 North Academy Street
Greenville, SC
Disney’s Frozen Jr
Friday, January 17, 2020
7:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, January 18, 2020 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Sunday, January 19, 2020 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Sunday, January 19, 2020 7:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Magnetic Theatre
375 Depot St
Asheville, NC
Hank Williams: Lost Highway
Friday, January 17, 2020
8:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, January 18, 2020 3:00 pm
Sunday, January 19, 2020 3:00 pm
Chapman Cultural Center
200 East Saint John Street
Spartanburg, SC
DOLLY DAY 2020: A birthday tribute to Dolly Parton at Grey Eagle
Friday, January 17, 2020
8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
The Grey Eagle
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, NC
SATURDAY JANUARY 18, 2019
Hub City Farmer’s Market
Saturday, January 18, 2020
9:00 am
Ciclops Cyderi and Brewing
Spartanburg, SC
Run Downtown 5K
Saturday, January 18, 2020
9:00 am – 11:00 am
32 East Broad Street
Greenville, SC
2020 SC Miss 4-H Pageant
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Clinton High School
18132 South Carolina 72
Clinton, SC
UNC Asheville Men’s Basketball vs Hampton
Saturday, January 18, 2020
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
University of North Carolina at Asheville
1 University Heights
Asheville, NC
Hank Williams: Lost Highway
Saturday, January 18, 2020
3:00 pm
Chapman Cultural Center
200 East Saint John Street
Spartanburg, SC
SUNDAY JANUARY 19, 2019
Paint Your Pet
Sunday, January 19, 2020
2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Painting with a Twist
2 Town Square Blvd
Asheville, NC
Hank Williams: Lost Highway
Sunday, January 19, 2020
3:00 pm
Additional Dates
Friday, January 17, 2020 8:00 pm
Saturday, January 18, 2020 3:00 pm
Chapman Cultural Center
200 East Saint John Street
Spartanburg, SC
Grace Potter
Sunday, January 19, 2020
8:00 pm – 11:30 pm
The Orange Peel
101 Biltmore Ave
Asheville, NC
Disney’s Frozen Jr
Sunday, January 19, 2020
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Additional Dates
Friday, January 17, 2020 7:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Saturday, January 18, 2020 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Sunday, January 19, 2020 7:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Magnetic Theatre
375 Depot St
Asheville, NC