Things to Do this Weekend in the Upstate & WNC Oct. 18-20

Here is a list of things to do in Upstate SC and western NC for the weekend of Oct. 18 – 20, 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST

FRIDAY OCTOBER 18, 2019

Boo in the Zoo

Friday, October 18, 2019

4:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, October 19, 2019 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Sunday, October 20, 2019 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday, October 25, 2019 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 26, 2019 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Show Additional Dates

Greenville, SC

The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show

Friday, October 18, 2019

9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, October 18, 2019 9:00 pm

Saturday, October 19, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday, October 19, 2019 7:30 pm

Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

777 Casino Dr

Cherokee, NC

LEAF Festival

Friday, October 18, 2019

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, October 19, 2019 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday, October 20, 2019 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Lake Eden

377 Lake Eden Rd

Black Mountain, NC

Vintage Pickin’ at Taylor’s Mill (Taylors, SC)

Friday, October 18, 2019

11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, October 19, 2019 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Southern Bleachery Marketplace at Taylors Mill

232 Mill Street

Taylors, SC

Holy Cross Pumpkin Patch

Friday, October 18, 2019

11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, October 19, 2019 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Sunday, October 20, 2019 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Monday, October 21, 2019 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Show Additional Dates

Main Street just south of the Clock Tower

109 Trade St.

Simpsonville, SC

BMW NA & BMW CCA Foundation Oktoberfest Hot Laps at the BMW PC – Friday

Friday, October 18, 2019

12:00 pm – 1:15 pm

BMW Performance Center

1155 South Carolina 101

Greer, SC

Venardos Circus

Friday, October 18, 2019

7:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, October 19, 2019 1:00 pm

Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:00 pm

Asheville Outlets

800 Brevard Road

Asheville, NC

SATURDAY OCT. 19, 2019

Hub City Brew Fest

Saturday, October 19, 2019

1:00 pm

Spring St. Main St. & Broad St.

Spartanburg, SC

Paris Mountain Ultra

Saturday, October 19, 2019

7:30 am

2401 State Park Rd

Greenville, SC

Greer Farmers Market

Saturday, October 19, 2019

8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, October 26, 2019 8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Greer City Park

501 E. Poinsett St

Greer, SC

Spartanburg Ghost Tour – Main Street Trolley

Saturday, October 19, 2019

7:00 pm – 8:15 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, October 18, 2019 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm

Sunday, October 20, 2019 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm

Friday, October 25, 2019 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm

Show Additional Dates

Magnolia Train Depot

298 Magnolia Street

Spartanburg, SC

SUNDAY OCT. 19, 2019

LEAF Festival

Sunday, October 20, 2019

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, October 18, 2019 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday, October 19, 2019 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Lake Eden

377 Lake Eden Rd

Black Mountain, NC

(Field Hockey) Coker vs. Converse

Sunday, October 20, 2019

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Spartanburg, SC

(Field Hockey) Coker vs. Converse

Boo in the Zoo

Sunday, October 20, 2019

3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, October 18, 2019 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 19, 2019 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday, October 25, 2019 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 26, 2019 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

The Sleepy Hollow Experience

Sunday, October 20, 2019

9:30 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, October 18, 2019 7:00 pm

Friday, October 18, 2019 9:30 pm

Saturday, October 19, 2019 7:00 pm

Saturday, October 19, 2019 9:30 pmShow Additional Dates

Mountainside Theatre

688 Drama Road

Cherokee, NC