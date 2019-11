Things to Do this weekend in the Upstate & WNC Nov. 8-10

Here is a list of things going on in Upstate SC and WNC for the weekend of November 8-10, 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF EVENTS

FRIDAY NOV. 8, 2019

Pardee UNC Health Care Job Fair | Nov. 8th

Friday, November 08, 2019

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

First Citizens Bank

539 N Main St

Hendersonville, NC

FARM HARVEST DINNER AND BARN DANCE

Friday, November 08, 2019

6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

The Farm Pavilion at Old Edwards

445 Main St

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Friday, November 08, 2019

7:00 pm

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

Big & Tall Comedy Tour at Second Stage @ SMA

Friday, November 08, 2019

8:00 pm

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

385 North Church Street

Spartanburg, SC

Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None

Friday, November 08, 2019

Chapman Cultural Center

200 East Saint John Street

Spartanburg, SC

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 9, 2019

Kudzu Trail Race

Saturday, November 09, 2019

5:00 am – 1:00 pm

Historic Brattonsville

1444 Brattonsville Rd.

McConnells, SC

Cat Show

Saturday, November 09, 2019

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Additional Dates

Sunday, November 10, 2019 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Simpsonville Activity & Senior Center

310 West Curtis Street

Simpsonville, SC

Santa’s Shoppe 2019

Saturday, November 09, 2019

9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, November 08, 2019 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday, November 10, 2019 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Spartanburg Marriott

299 N Church Street

Spartanburg, SC

Christmas at the Biltmore

Saturday, November 09, 2019

11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Additional Dates

Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

1 Lodge St

1 Lodge Street

Asheville, NC

Military and Veterans Ball

Saturday, November 09, 2019

5:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Canton Armory

71 Penland Street

Canton, NC

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 10, 2019

Asheville Mac Attack: A Benefit for Asheville Music School

Sunday, November 10, 2019

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Additional Dates

Salvage Station

468 Riverside Dr

Asheville, NC

Humana to Honor and Thank South Carolina Veterans at 4th Annual Upstate Salute

Sunday, November 10, 2019

3:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Fluor Field at the West End

945 S Main St

Greenville, SC

Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None

Sunday, November 10, 2019

3:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, November 09, 2019 8:00 pm

Monday, November 11, 2019 12:00 am

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:00 am

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 12:00 amShow Additional Dates

Chapman Cultural Center

200 East Saint John Street

Spartanburg, SC