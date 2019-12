Things to Do this weekend in the Upstate & WNC 12/6 – 8

Here are some things going on in Upstate SC and western NC for the weekend of Dec. 6 – 8, 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST

FRIDAY DECEMBER 6, 2019

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2019 Presented By Hallmark Channel

Friday, December 06, 2019

4:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, December 06, 2019 8:00 pm

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

Santa’s Wonderland debuts at Cabela’s featuring FREE photos with Santa

Friday, December 06, 2019

9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, December 07, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunday, December 08, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Monday, December 09, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Show Additional Dates

Cabela’s

1025 Woodruff Road #H101

Greenville, SC

Christmas at Biltmore Daytime Celebration

Friday, December 06, 2019

9:00 am

Additional Dates

Saturday, December 07, 2019 9:00 am

Sunday, December 08, 2019 9:00 am

Monday, December 09, 2019 9:00 am

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 9:00 amShow Additional Dates

Biltmore Estate

1 Lodge St

Asheville, NC

Candlelight Christmas Evenings at Biltmore

Friday, December 06, 2019

5:30 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, December 07, 2019 5:30 pm

Sunday, December 08, 2019 5:30 pm

Monday, December 09, 2019 5:30 pm

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 5:30 pmShow Additional Dates

Biltmore Estate

1 Lodge St

Asheville, NC

Christmas Parade

Friday, December 06, 2019

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Gaffney, SC

Limestone Street

Gaffney, SC

Christmas on Limestone

Friday, December 06, 2019

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Gaffney, SC

Limestone Street

Gaffney, SC

10th Annual Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular – Last Year!

Friday, December 06, 2019

7:30 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, December 07, 2019 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 12, 2019 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Friday, December 13, 2019 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 14, 2019 7:30 pmShow Additional Dates

The Magnetic Theatre

375 Depot St

Asheville, NC

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7, 2019

Whiskey Myers

Saturday, December 07, 2019

9:00 pm – 12:00 am

Additional Dates

Sunday, December 08, 2019 8:00 pm – 12:00 am

The Orange Peel

101 Biltmore Ave

Asheville, NC

Mostley Crue 2 sets including “Shout at The Devil”

Saturday, December 07, 2019

7:30 pm – 1:00 am

The Firmament

5 Market Point Dr

Greenville, SC

Holiday Harmonies Winter Concert

Saturday, December 07, 2019

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Trinity Baptist Church

504 S Oak Street

Seneca, SC

Christmas Laser Light Show

Saturday, December 07, 2019

6:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, December 06, 2019 8:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Jolly Park

102 Railroad Avenue

Gaffney, SC

Black Mountain Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 07, 2019

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Black Mountain-Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce

201 E State St

Black Mountain, NC

BRO Revels! 2019

Saturday, December 07, 2019

3:00 pm

Additional Dates

Sunday, December 08, 2019 3:00 pm

Unca: Lipinski Auditorium

Asheville, NC

SUNDAY DECEMBER 8, 2019

2019 JCC Hanukkah 8K

Sunday, December 08, 2019

9:00 am

Asheville JCC

236 Charlotte Street

Asheville, NC

Santa Cares – Sensory Friendly Event

Sunday, December 08, 2019

9:00 am – 11:00 am

WestGate Mall

205 West Blackstock

Spartanburg, SC

Brunch With Santa

Sunday, December 08, 2019

10:30 am – 2:00 pm

Sawmill At North Main

22 Graves Drive

Greenville, SC

Greer Christmas Parade

Sunday, December 08, 2019

2:30 pm – 4:00 pm

West Poinsett St. to North Main St.

Greer, SC

Pet Photos with Santa

Sunday, December 08, 2019

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Additional Dates

Sunday, December 15, 2019 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

WestGate Mall

205 West Blackstock, STE 1

Spartanburg, SC