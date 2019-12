Things to Do this Weekend in the Upstate & WNC 12/27 – 29

Here is a short list of somethings going on in Upstate SC and western NC for the weekend on December 27 – 29.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 27, 2019

The Space Cowboys & The Cosmic Girls: A Tribute To Jamiroquai

Friday, December 27, 2019

9:00 pm – 11:30 pm

The Orange Peel

101 Biltmore Ave

Asheville, NC

Christmas at Biltmore Daytime Celebration

9:00 am

Additional Dates

Friday, December 20, 2019 9:00 am

Saturday, December 21, 2019 9:00 am

Sunday, December 22, 2019 9:00 am

Monday, December 23, 2019 9:00 amShow Additional Dates

Biltmore Estate

1 Lodge St

Asheville, NC

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Friday, December 27, 2019

7:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, December 28, 2019 6:00 pm

Thursday, January 02, 2020 7:00 pm

Friday, January 03, 2020 7:00 pm

Sunday, January 05, 2020 3:00 pmShow Additional Dates

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

Live Music for the Month of December

Friday, December 27, 2019

7:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, December 20, 2019 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 21, 2019 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 28, 2019 7:00 pm

Highland Brewing Company

12 Old Charlotte Hwy, Ste 200

Asheville, NC

SATURDAY DECEMBER 28, 2019

UNC Asheville Women’s Basketball vs Presbyterian

Saturday, December 28, 2019

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

University of North Carolina at Asheville

1 University Heights

Asheville, NC

Additional Dates

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Saturday, December 28, 2019

6:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, December 27, 2019 7:00 pm

Thursday, January 02, 2020 7:00 pm

Friday, January 03, 2020 7:00 pm

Sunday, January 05, 2020 3:00 pmShow Additional Dates

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

EARLY SHOW: Asheville Vaudeville Special “The Future We Did Not Get” Show

Saturday, December 28, 2019

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

The Grey Eagle

185 Clingman Ave

Asheville, NC

SUNDAY DECEMBER 29, 2019

Laura Thurston at UpCountry Brevard

Sunday, December 29, 2019

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

UpCountry Brewing Brevard

212 King St Ste B

Brevard, NC

An Evening with Dirty Logic – A Steely Dan Tribute

Sunday, December 29, 2019

7:30 pm – 10:30 pm

The Main Stage

743 Haywood Rd

Asheville, NC