Things to Do this weekend in the Upstate & WNC 11/22 – 24

Here is a list of things going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for the weekend of Nov. 22 – 24.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 22, 2019

New Belgium Asheville: Grain to Glass Production Adventure

Friday, November 22, 2019

11:30 am – 1:30 pm

New Belgium Brewing

21 Craven Street

Downtown Local Lights & Free Photos w Santa

Friday, November 22, 2019

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Pack Square Park

80 Court Plaza

Asheville, NC

Rock Out With Edwin McCain and Full Band

Friday, November 22, 2019

7:00 pm

Newberry Opera House

1201 McKibben St

Newberry, SC

UCW “PARADE OF CHAMPIONS” PRO WRESTLING – FITE TV Pay Per View Taping

Friday, November 22, 2019

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Anderson Sports & Ent Center

3027 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

Anderson, SC

Judah Friedlander

Friday, November 22, 2019

9:00 pm – 12:00 am

The Orange Peel

101 Biltmore Ave

Asheville, NC

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23, 2019

Spartan Race Carolinas Ultra, Beast and Sprint 2019

Saturday, November 23, 2019

6:00 am – 3:00 pm

Additional Dates

Sunday, November 24, 2019 6:00 am – 3:00 pm

Tryon International Equestrian Center

4066 Pea Ridge Road

Mill Spring, NC

Santa’s Wonderland debuts at Cabela’s featuring FREE photos with Santa

Saturday, November 23, 2019

9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, November 22, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunday, November 24, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Monday, November 25, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Show Additional Dates

Cabela’s

1025 Woodruff Road #H101

Greenville, SC

Asheville Holiday Parade, presented by Bojangles

Saturday, November 23, 2019

11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Biltmore and Patton Avenues

Asheville, NC

THE KRUGER BROTHERS

Saturday, November 23, 2019

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Diana Wortham Theatre

18 Biltmore Ave.

Asheville, NC

Carolinas Spartan Race Spartan Ultra Beast 2019

Saturday, November 23, 2019

Spartan – Carolinas Ultra, Beast and Sprint Weekend

4066 Pea Ridge Rd

Mill Spring, NC

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 24, 2019

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition at Biltmore (November)

Sunday, November 24, 2019

9:00 am

Additional Dates

Friday, November 22, 2019 9:00 am

Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:00 am

Monday, November 25, 2019 9:00 am

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 9:00 amShow Additional Dates

Biltmore Estate

1 Lodge St

Asheville, NC

Pet Photos with Santa

Sunday, November 24, 2019

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Additional Dates

Sunday, December 01, 2019 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 08, 2019 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 15, 2019 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

WestGate Mall

205 West Blackstock, STE 1

Spartanburg, SC

John Crist – Immature Thoughts Tour

Sunday, November 24, 2019

7:30 pm

U.S. Cellular Center

87 Haywood St

Asheville, NC

COMEDY NIGHT: A Fundraiser for Mobile Meals hosted by Pam Stone

Sunday, November 24, 2019

7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Tryon Fine Arts Center

34 Melrose Avenue

Tryon, NC