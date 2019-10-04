Things to Do this weekend in the Upstate & WNC 10/4 – 6
Here is a list of events and things to do this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for the weekend of October 4, 2019.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST OF EVENTS OR TO ADD YOUR EVENT TO THE CALENDAR
OCTOBER 4, 2019
Ghost Hunters of Asheville
Friday, October 04, 2019
1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Pack Memorial Library
67 Haywood Street
Asheville, NC
Baroque ‘n’ Glass
Friday, October 04, 2019
6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Chapman Cultural Center
200 East Saint John Street
Spartanburg, SC
Venardos Circus
Friday, October 04, 2019
7:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, October 05, 2019 1:00 pm
Sunday, October 06, 2019 1:00 pm
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 7:00 pm
Thursday, October 10, 2019 7:00 pmShow Additional Dates
Asheville Outlets
800 Brevard Road
Asheville, NC
Blue Oyster Cult
Friday, October 04, 2019
8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Newberry Opera House
1201 McKibben St
Newberry, SC
Curtis Eller’s American Circus At The Odditorium (Asheville, NC
Friday, October 04, 2019
9:00 pm – 11:00 pm
The Odditorium
1045 Haywood Rd
Asheville, NC
SATURDAY OCTOBER 5, 2019
Styx
Saturday, October 05, 2019
9:00 am – 9:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, October 05, 2019 7:30 pm
Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center
777 Casino Dr
Cherokee, NC
Landrum Farmer’s Market
Saturday, October 05, 2019
South 562
S 562
Landrum, SC
Greer Farmers Market
Saturday, October 05, 2019
8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Greer City Park
501 E. Poinsett St
Greer, SC
Get Out Greenville Festival
Saturday, October 05, 2019
6:30 am – 2:00 pm
840 Mauldin Rd
Greenville, SC
Kyle Daniel
Saturday, October 05, 2019
9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
385 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC
3nd Annual Oyster Roast, Crab Boil, and Fish Fry
Saturday, October 05, 2019
12:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Elks Lodge #858
7700 Pelham Rd
Greenville, SC
BrewGrass Music Festival
Saturday, October 05, 2019
3:00 pm
468 Riverside Dr, Asheville, NC 28804, USA
Asheville, NC
SUNDAY OCTOBER 6, 2019
Hoppy Harvest Fest
Sunday, October 06, 2019
12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Highland Brewing Company
12 Old Charlotte Hwy, Ste 200
Asheville, NC
Folk Art Center Craft Demonstration
Sunday, October 06, 2019
Folk Art Center
Milepost 382, Blue Ridge Parkway
Asheville, NC
THE DRAGON – Matinee
Sunday, October 06, 2019
2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Additional Dates
Friday, October 04, 2019 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Saturday, October 05, 2019 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Hazel B. Abbott Theater
580 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC