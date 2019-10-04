Things to Do this weekend in the Upstate & WNC 10/4 – 6

Here is a list of events and things to do this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for the weekend of October 4, 2019.

OCTOBER 4, 2019

Ghost Hunters of Asheville

Friday, October 04, 2019

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Pack Memorial Library

67 Haywood Street

Asheville, NC

Baroque ‘n’ Glass

Friday, October 04, 2019

6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Chapman Cultural Center

200 East Saint John Street

Spartanburg, SC

Venardos Circus

Friday, October 04, 2019

7:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, October 05, 2019 1:00 pm

Sunday, October 06, 2019 1:00 pm

Wednesday, October 09, 2019 7:00 pm

Thursday, October 10, 2019 7:00 pmShow Additional Dates

Asheville Outlets

800 Brevard Road

Asheville, NC

Blue Oyster Cult

Friday, October 04, 2019

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Newberry Opera House

1201 McKibben St

Newberry, SC

Curtis Eller’s American Circus At The Odditorium (Asheville, NC

Friday, October 04, 2019

9:00 pm – 11:00 pm

The Odditorium

1045 Haywood Rd

Asheville, NC

SATURDAY OCTOBER 5, 2019

Styx

Saturday, October 05, 2019

9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, October 05, 2019 7:30 pm

Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

777 Casino Dr

Cherokee, NC

Landrum Farmer’s Market

Saturday, October 05, 2019

South 562

S 562

Landrum, SC

Greer Farmers Market

Saturday, October 05, 2019

8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Greer City Park

501 E. Poinsett St

Greer, SC

Get Out Greenville Festival

Saturday, October 05, 2019

6:30 am – 2:00 pm

840 Mauldin Rd

Greenville, SC

Kyle Daniel

Saturday, October 05, 2019

9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

385 North Church Street

Spartanburg, SC

3nd Annual Oyster Roast, Crab Boil, and Fish Fry

Saturday, October 05, 2019

12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Elks Lodge #858

7700 Pelham Rd

Greenville, SC

BrewGrass Music Festival

Saturday, October 05, 2019

3:00 pm

468 Riverside Dr, Asheville, NC 28804, USA

Asheville, NC

SUNDAY OCTOBER 6, 2019

Hoppy Harvest Fest

Sunday, October 06, 2019

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Highland Brewing Company

12 Old Charlotte Hwy, Ste 200

Asheville, NC

Folk Art Center Craft Demonstration

Sunday, October 06, 2019

Folk Art Center

Milepost 382, Blue Ridge Parkway

Asheville, NC

THE DRAGON – Matinee

Sunday, October 06, 2019

2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, October 04, 2019 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Saturday, October 05, 2019 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Hazel B. Abbott Theater

580 East Main Street

Spartanburg, SC