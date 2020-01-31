Things to Do this weekend in the Upstate & WNC 1/31
Here is a short list of some of the events going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for 1/31 – 2/2, 2020.
FRIDAY JANUARY 31, 2020
New Belgium Asheville: The 3:00 PM Tour
Friday, January 31, 2020
3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
New Belgium Brewing
21 Craven Street
Asheville, NC
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Friday, January 31, 2020
7:00 pm
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
650 North Academy Street
Greenville, SC
The Lumineers – III: The World Tour
Friday, January 31, 2020
7:00 pm
Harrah’s Cherokee Center
87 Haywood Street
Asheville, NC
Yonder Mountain String Band plus The Travelin’ McCourys
Friday, January 31, 2020
8:00 pm – 11:30 pm
The Orange Peel
101 Biltmore Ave
Asheville, NC
Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
Friday, January 31, 2020
8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Chapman Cultural Center
200 East Saint John Street
Spartanburg, SC
Delbert McClinton
Friday, January 31, 2020
8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Newberry Opera House
1201 McKibben St
Newberry, SC
SATURDAY FEBRUARY 1, 2020
DuPont Yeti or Not 25k Presented by Hunter Subaru
Saturday, February 01, 2020
10:00 am
DuPont Yeti or Not 25k Presented by Hunter Subaru
3045 Sky Valley Rd
Hendersonville, NC
UNC Asheville Women’s Basketball vs Hampton
Saturday, February 01, 2020
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
University of North Carolina at Asheville
1 University Heights
Asheville, NC
3rd Annual Onesie Bar Crawl: Greenville
Saturday, February 01, 2020
2:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Greenville Downtown Bars
Gringos: 11 Falls Park Drive
Greenville, SC
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Saturday, February 01, 2020
6:00 pm
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
650 North Academy Street
Greenville, SC
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 2, 2020
STOUT HOG DAY XI & Brewer’s Breakfast
Sunday, February 02, 2020
11:00 am
Pisgah Brewing
150 Eastside Drive
Black Mountain, NC
Super Bowl Bash at The Grey Eagle
Sunday, February 02, 2020
6:00 pm
The Grey Eagle
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, NC
SUPER BOWL LIV on the Big Screen
Sunday, February 02, 2020
6:30 pm – 11:00 pm
Up Country Brewing Company
1042 Haywood Rd
Asheville, NC