Things to Do this weekend in the Upstate & WNC 1/31

Here is a short list of some of the events going on this weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for 1/31 – 2/2, 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST OR TO ADD YOUR EVENT FOR FREE

FRIDAY JANUARY 31, 2020

New Belgium Asheville: The 3:00 PM Tour

Friday, January 31, 2020

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, February 01, 2020 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Sunday, February 02, 2020 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Friday, February 07, 2020 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Saturday, February 08, 2020 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Show Additional Dates

New Belgium Brewing

21 Craven Street

Asheville, NC

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Friday, January 31, 2020

7:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, February 01, 2020 6:00 pm

Sunday, February 02, 2020 2:00 pm

Friday, February 21, 2020 7:00 pm

Saturday, February 22, 2020 7:00 pmShow Additional Dates

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

The Lumineers – III: The World Tour

Friday, January 31, 2020

7:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, February 01, 2020 7:00 pm

Harrah’s Cherokee Center

87 Haywood Street

Asheville, NC

Yonder Mountain String Band plus The Travelin’ McCourys

Friday, January 31, 2020

8:00 pm – 11:30 pm

The Orange Peel

101 Biltmore Ave

Asheville, NC

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

Friday, January 31, 2020

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Chapman Cultural Center

200 East Saint John Street

Spartanburg, SC

Delbert McClinton

Friday, January 31, 2020

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Newberry Opera House

1201 McKibben St

Newberry, SC

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 1, 2020

DuPont Yeti or Not 25k Presented by Hunter Subaru

Saturday, February 01, 2020

10:00 am

DuPont Yeti or Not 25k Presented by Hunter Subaru

3045 Sky Valley Rd

Hendersonville, NC

UNC Asheville Women’s Basketball vs Hampton

Saturday, February 01, 2020

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

University of North Carolina at Asheville

1 University Heights

Asheville, NC

3rd Annual Onesie Bar Crawl: Greenville

Saturday, February 01, 2020

2:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Greenville Downtown Bars

Gringos: 11 Falls Park Drive

Greenville, SC

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Saturday, February 01, 2020

6:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, January 31, 2020 7:00 pm

Sunday, February 02, 2020 2:00 pm

Friday, February 21, 2020 7:00 pm

Saturday, February 22, 2020 7:00 pmShow Additional Dates

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 2, 2020

STOUT HOG DAY XI & Brewer’s Breakfast

Sunday, February 02, 2020

11:00 am

Pisgah Brewing

150 Eastside Drive

Black Mountain, NC

Super Bowl Bash at The Grey Eagle

Sunday, February 02, 2020

6:00 pm

The Grey Eagle

185 Clingman Ave

Asheville, NC

SUPER BOWL LIV on the Big Screen

Sunday, February 02, 2020

6:30 pm – 11:00 pm

Up Country Brewing Company

1042 Haywood Rd

Asheville, NC