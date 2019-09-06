Things to do this Weekend in the Upstate for 9/6 – 6/8
Here are some things to do in the Upstate and western NC for the weekend of 9/6 – 9/8, 2019
The Upper SC State Fair, Sippin’ Safari and a Judah and the Lion concert is set for tonight and the weekend.
The Upper South Carolina State Fair continues at Greenville-Pickens Speedway. Check out their monster truck show Friday or Saturday night. There’s also a BMX show, pig races a petting zoo, rides and food. Tickets are $8 and it costs $5 to park. Hours Friday are from 5 PM to 11 PM, Saturday from 1 PM to 11 PM and the fair wraps on Sunday with hours from 1 PM to 10 PM.
Sample wine and hors d’oeuvres at the Greenville Zoo. The 10th annual Sippin’ Safari is happening Friday from 6:30PM to 9:30PM. Along with the food and wine they’ll have live music and tours. Tickets cost about $50. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for the zoo.
See Judah and the Lion at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Nashville natives are bringing their folk-hop sound to Greenville on Sunday. The show is at 8PM. Ticket prices vary, but start around $22 dollars and you can still buy them online.
FRIDAY SEPT. 6, 2019
The Jamie Wright Band at Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays
Friday, September 06, 2019
5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
NOMA Square
220 N. Main St
Greenville, SC
Blues on the Green ~ Outdoor Blues Concert in Greer
Friday, September 06, 2019
7:00 pm
Greer City Park
501 E. Poinsett St
Greer, SC
New Belgium Asheville: Grain to Glass Production Adventure
Friday, September 06, 2019
11:30 am – 1:30 pm
New Belgium Brewing
21 Craven Street
Asheville, NC
Slime Time (3-9 Years)
Friday, September 06, 2019
4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Kidcreate Studio – Greenville
2456 Hudson Rd
Greer, SC
Rounding Third
Friday, September 06, 2019
8:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, September 07, 2019 2:00 pm
Sunday, September 08, 2019 2:00 pm
Flat Rock Playhouse
2661 Greenville Hwy
Flat Rock, NC
SATURDAY SEPT. 7, 2019
Landrum Farmer’s Market
Saturday, September 07, 2019
South 562
S 562
Landrum, SC
St. James UMC Fall Festival
Saturday, September 07, 2019
7:00 am – 1:00 pm
St. James United Methodist Church
213 North Lanford Road
Spartanburg, SC
Wet and Wild in The Park of Lyman
Saturday, September 07, 2019
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Park of Lyman
81 Groce Road
Lyman, SC
FREE Music in the Park Concert Series
Saturday, September 07, 2019
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Additional Dates
Saturday, September 14, 2019 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Trailblazer Park
235 Trailblazer Dr
Travelers Rest, SC
3 Doors Down & Clay Walker Presented by The Better Life Foundation
Saturday, September 07, 2019
7:00 pm
Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center
777 Casino Dr
Cherokee, NC
First Saturdays II Allman Bros. with Jarvis Jenkins
Saturday, September 07, 2019
9:00 pm
Up Country Brewing Company
1042 Haywood Rd
Asheville, NC
SUNDAY SEPT. 8, 2019
Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure
Sunday, September 08, 2019
9:00 am – 8:00 pm
Vance Memorial
U.S. 74 Alternate
Asheville, NC
Judah & the Lion: Pep Talks World Wide Tour 2019
Sunday, September 08, 2019
8:00 pm
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
650 North Academy Street
Greenville, SC
Folk Art Center Craft Demonstration
Sunday, September 08, 2019
Folk Art Center
Milepost 382, Blue Ridge Parkway
Asheville, NC