Things to do this Weekend in the Upstate for 9/6 – 6/8

Here are some things to do in the Upstate and western NC for the weekend of 9/6 – 9/8, 2019

The Upper SC State Fair, Sippin’ Safari and a Judah and the Lion concert is set for tonight and the weekend.

The Upper South Carolina State Fair continues at Greenville-Pickens Speedway. Check out their monster truck show Friday or Saturday night. There’s also a BMX show, pig races a petting zoo, rides and food. Tickets are $8 and it costs $5 to park. Hours Friday are from 5 PM to 11 PM, Saturday from 1 PM to 11 PM and the fair wraps on Sunday with hours from 1 PM to 10 PM.

Sample wine and hors d’oeuvres at the Greenville Zoo. The 10th annual Sippin’ Safari is happening Friday from 6:30PM to 9:30PM. Along with the food and wine they’ll have live music and tours. Tickets cost about $50. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for the zoo.

See Judah and the Lion at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Nashville natives are bringing their folk-hop sound to Greenville on Sunday. The show is at 8PM. Ticket prices vary, but start around $22 dollars and you can still buy them online.

FRIDAY SEPT. 6, 2019

The Jamie Wright Band at Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays

Friday, September 06, 2019

5:30 pm – 9:30 pm

NOMA Square

220 N. Main St

Greenville, SC

Blues on the Green ~ Outdoor Blues Concert in Greer

Friday, September 06, 2019

7:00 pm

Greer City Park

501 E. Poinsett St

Greer, SC

New Belgium Asheville: Grain to Glass Production Adventure

Friday, September 06, 2019

11:30 am – 1:30 pm

New Belgium Brewing

21 Craven Street

Asheville, NC

Slime Time (3-9 Years)

Friday, September 06, 2019

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Kidcreate Studio – Greenville

2456 Hudson Rd

Greer, SC

Rounding Third

Friday, September 06, 2019

8:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, September 07, 2019 2:00 pm

Sunday, September 08, 2019 2:00 pm

Flat Rock Playhouse

2661 Greenville Hwy

Flat Rock, NC

SATURDAY SEPT. 7, 2019

Landrum Farmer’s Market

Saturday, September 07, 2019

South 562

S 562

Landrum, SC

St. James UMC Fall Festival

Saturday, September 07, 2019

7:00 am – 1:00 pm

St. James United Methodist Church

213 North Lanford Road

Spartanburg, SC

Wet and Wild in The Park of Lyman

Saturday, September 07, 2019

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

The Park of Lyman

81 Groce Road

Lyman, SC

FREE Music in the Park Concert Series

Saturday, September 07, 2019

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, September 14, 2019 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Trailblazer Park

235 Trailblazer Dr

Travelers Rest, SC

3 Doors Down & Clay Walker Presented by The Better Life Foundation

Saturday, September 07, 2019

7:00 pm

Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

777 Casino Dr

Cherokee, NC

First Saturdays II Allman Bros. with Jarvis Jenkins

Saturday, September 07, 2019

9:00 pm

Up Country Brewing Company

1042 Haywood Rd

Asheville, NC

SUNDAY SEPT. 8, 2019

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure

Sunday, September 08, 2019

9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Vance Memorial

U.S. 74 Alternate

Asheville, NC

Judah & the Lion: Pep Talks World Wide Tour 2019

Sunday, September 08, 2019

8:00 pm

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

Folk Art Center Craft Demonstration

Sunday, September 08, 2019

Folk Art Center

Milepost 382, Blue Ridge Parkway

Asheville, NC