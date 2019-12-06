Things to do: Holiday happenings around the Upstate

From tree lightings to Santa sightings, a full lineup of holiday activities is scheduled around the Upstate. Here’s a sampling of Upstate holiday happenings during December:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

Anderson SC

Now in its 26th year, Anderson Christmas Lights is open daily from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. See more than 160 displays with more than 3.5 million bulbs along 2.4 miles of drive-thru Christmas lights on Old Country Farm Circle across the street from the Anderson Civic Center. Voted #40 in the nation for Best Christmas Light Display by Destination Magazine.

Greenville SC

The City of Greenville will present Night of Lights from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Main Street from Court Street to Broad Street in downtown. The event will feature the city’s official Christmas tree lighting, food trucks and vendors, live holiday music and a special visit from Santa Claus. The tree lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in front of M. Judson Booksellers, 130 S Main Street. Attendees are invited to stop by United Community Bank Ice on Main for a special glow skate.

Greer SC

The City of Greer’s Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at Greer City Park from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Enjoy holiday craft stations, inflatables, s’mores and performances on the amphitheater stage. Santa will arrive at 7:15 p.m.

Lyman SC

The Town of Lyman will hold its tree lighting ceremony from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Veterans Park.

Mauldin SC

Mauldin’s annual tree lighting is planned for 6 p.m. in the Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater behind the Mauldin Cultural Center. Enjoy music, hot cocoa, cookies and a visit from Santa.

Pelzer SC

The Mill Town Players present A Smoky Mountain Christmas Dec. 6 –22 at the Historic Pelzer Auditorium, 214 Lebby Street. Experience an original concert production of country and bluegrass Christmas music, featuring holiday tunes you grew up with along with a few from such artists as Ralph Stanley, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Alan Jackson, the Charlie Daniels Band, Reba McEntire and Alabama. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online.

Pickens SC

The inaugural Pickens Holiday Doodle Market will be held at Pickens Doodle Park, 409 E. Cedar Rock Street, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. You’ll find crafts, trees, wreaths, food, music and more.

Simpsonville SC

Celebrate the holidays with free admission to Christmas at Heritage Park Dec. 6 – 15 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Visit with Santa Claus, cozy up by the fire pit and ride the train. Concessions will be available for purchase. Cost is $10 for cars, trucks and vans, and $20 for buses accommodating 15 or more passengers.

Spartanburg SC

The City of Spartanburg presents Skating on the Square through January 20 on Morgan Square in downtown. Regular hours are: Mon – Thurs, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Fri, 2 pm. – 10 p.m.; Sat, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sun, Noon – 8 p.m. Cost is $10 per person and includes skate rental.

Travelers Rest

The City of Travelers Rest will hold its annual Christmas in the Park at Trailblazer Park, 235 Trailblazer Drive, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Bring the kids for a free ride on the Polar Express Train and enjoy a free cup of hot chocolate and cookies. Santa will be in the pavilion ready for photos and there will be festive music, Christmas caroling and food trucks on hand.

Wellford SC

The annual Holiday Lights Safari at Hollywild Animal Park, 2325 Hampton Road in Wellford, is open Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21,22 and 23 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Cost is $6 per person. Children 24 months and under are admitted free. Visit the Hollywild website for more information.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Duncan-Lyman-Wellford, SC

The Three Town Christmas Parade, hosted by Duncan, Lyman and Wellford begins at 10 a.m. in the Byrnes High School parking lot. The parade flows down Main Street in Duncan and ends near Duncan Town Hall.

Click here for a list of Christmas parades around the Upstate.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

Spartanburg SC

Main Street Trolley presents the 13th annual “Holiday Lights” Trolley Tour of Spartanburg Dec. 10 – 20. On board, you’ll enjoy hot chocolate, Christmas music and some historic storytelling while traveling past local Christmas light displays. Tour begins at the Magnolia Train Depot, 298 Magnolia Street, in downtown Spartanburg at 6:45 pm and ends at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $11 each. Select a tour date here.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

Mauldin SC

The Mauldin Cultural Center will host A Mauldin Family Christmas, a night of your favorite holiday hits performed live by local vocalists on Dec. 13-14 at 8 p.m., Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 19-21 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Pickens SC

Celebrate Christmas at the Pickens County Museum, 307 Johnson Street, from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Decorate ornaments and bring your camera to take a photo with Santa. Admission is free.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Greenville SC

TD Saturday Market – Holiday Edition will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Main Street at Court Street downtown. More than 50 vendors will offer seasonal produce, festive handmade crafts, holiday baskets and more. The event will also offer food options from Table 301, Coffee Underground and Papi’s Tacos and a special holiday performance by local musician Brooks Dixon.