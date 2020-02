Thing to Do this weekend in Upstate SC & WNC 2/14 – 16

Here is a list of things going on this Valentine’s weekend in Upstate SC and western NC for 2/14 – 16, 2020.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14, 2020

LATE SHOW: Dirty Dozen Brass Band at The Grey Eagle

Friday, February 14, 2020

10:00 pm

The Grey Eagle

185 Clingman Ave

Asheville, NC

Umphrey’s McGee – 2 Day Tickets

Friday, February 14, 2020

10:00 am

Harrah’s Cherokee Center

87 Haywood Street

Asheville, NC

Price: $60.00

Cirque du Soleil: AXEL

Friday, February 14, 2020

7:30 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, February 15, 2020 3:30 pm

Saturday, February 15, 2020 7:30 pm

Sunday, February 16, 2020 1:00 pm

Sunday, February 16, 2020 5:00 pm

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

Sweets With Your Sweetie

Friday, February 14, 2020

9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, February 15, 2020 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday, February 16, 2020 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

The North Carolina Arboretum

100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way

Asheville, NC

Upstate South Carolina Coin Show

Friday, February 14, 2020

10:00 am

Additional Dates

Saturday, February 15, 2020 10:00 am

Sunday, February 16, 2020 10:00 am

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

385 North Church Street

Spartanburg, SC

DISNEY’S ALADDIN JR.

Friday, February 14, 2020

4:30 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:00 pm

Sunday, February 16, 2020 2:00 pm

Chapman Cultural Center

200 East Saint John Street

Spartanburg, SC

EARLY SHOW: Tony MacAlpine w/ Schiermann

Friday, February 14, 2020

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

The Grey Eagle

185 Clingman Ave

Asheville, NC

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15, 2020

Hub City Farmer’s Market

Saturday, February 15, 2020

9:00 am

Additional Dates

Ciclops Cyderi and Brewing

Spartanburg, SC

Asheville Celtic Festival

Saturday, February 15, 2020

10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Western North Carolina Agricultural Center – Davis Event Center

761 Boylston Highway

Fletcher, NC

UNC Asheville Women’s Basketball vs Winthrop

Saturday, February 15, 2020

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

University of North Carolina at Asheville

1 University Heights

Asheville, NC

Jeff Foxworthy

Saturday, February 15, 2020

7:30 pm

Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

777 Casino Dr

Cherokee, NC

Improv All-Stars: Interactive, Clean Comedy Games

Saturday, February 15, 2020

7:30 pm – 8:45 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, February 22, 2020 7:30 pm – 8:45 pm

Saturday, March 28, 2020 7:30 pm – 8:45 pm

Alchemy Comedy Theater at Coffee Underground

1 E Coffee St

Greenville, SC

Who’s Bad: Michael Jackson Tribute

Saturday, February 15, 2020

9:00 pm – 11:30 pm

The Orange Peel

101 Biltmore Ave

Asheville, NC

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 16, 2020

Daughter of Swords + The Dead Tongues at The Mothlight

Saturday, February 15, 2020

9:00 pm – 11:30 pm

The Mothlight

701 Haywood Rd

Asheville, NC

Jeeves Saves the Day

Saturday, February 15, 2020

Additional Dates

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Friday, February 21, 2020Show Additional Dates

North Carolina Stage Company

15 Stage Ln

Asheville, NC

DISNEY’S ALADDIN JR.

Sunday, February 16, 2020

2:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, February 14, 2020 4:30 pm

Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:00 pm

Chapman Cultural Center

200 East Saint John Street

Spartanburg, SC

Harlem Wizards Basketball

Sunday, February 16, 2020

2:30 pm

Landrum High School

18818 Asheville Hwy

Campobello, SC

Beards, Brews, & Buds – Best Beard Contest

Sunday, February 16, 2020

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Asheville Masonic Temple

80 Broadway Street

Asheville, NC

An Evening with Joel Cummins of Umphrey’s McGee

Sunday, February 16, 2020

7:30 pm – 10:30 pm

The Main Stage

743 Haywood Rd

Asheville, NC

Anderson’s Got Talent 2020

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Anderson University-South Carolina School of the Arts

Anderson, SC