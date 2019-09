Thing to do this weekend in the Upstate 9/13 – 15

The Lake Lure Dirty Dancing Festival tops the list of events going on in the Upstate and western NC this weekend.

Spartoberfest, the Indie Craft Parade and Switch-A-Roos is also this weekend.

They’ll have authentic German food, an oompah band, a pretzel run and more. It began Thursday at the Jesus, Our Risen Savior Catholic Church in Spartanburg. Check it out Friday from 5 PM to 9:30 PM or Saturday from 10 AM to 9:30 PM.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST

FRIDAY SEPT. 13, 2019

2019 Lake Lure Dirty Dancing Festival

Friday, September 13, 2019

5:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, September 14, 2019 5:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Morse Park Meadows

2932 Memorial Hwy

Lake Lure, NC

Greenville Triumph Home Game

Friday, September 13, 2019

7:00 pm

Legacy Early College

900 Woodside Ave

Greenville, SC

Gary Allan

Friday, September 13, 2019

9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Additional Dates

Friday, September 13, 2019 9:00 pm

Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

777 Casino Dr

Cherokee, NC

New Belgium Asheville: Grain to Glass Production Adventure

Friday, September 13, 2019

11:30 am – 1:30 pm

New Belgium Brewing

21 Craven Street

Asheville, NC

Mamma Mia!

Friday, September 13, 2019

8:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, September 14, 2019 8:00 pm

Sunday, September 15, 2019 3:00 pm

Friday, September 20, 2019 8:00 pm

Saturday, September 21, 2019 3:00 pmShow Additional Dates

Chapman Cultural Center

200 East Saint John Street

Spartanburg, SC

SATURDAY SEPT. 14, 2019

Greer Farmers Market

Saturday, September 14, 2019

8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Greer City Park

501 E. Poinsett St

Greer, SC

The Makers Collective Indie Craft Parade

Saturday, September 14, 2019

9:00 am

Additional Dates

Sunday, September 15, 2019 11:00 am

Timmons Arena

3300 Poinsett Hwy

Greenville, SC

Dungeons & Dragons for Teens

Saturday, September 14, 2019

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Pack Memorial Library

67 Haywood Street

Asheville, NC

Directions

PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue

Saturday, September 14, 2019

2:00 pm

Additional Dates

Saturday, September 14, 2019 10:00 am

Sunday, September 15, 2019 12:00 pm

Sunday, September 15, 2019 4:00 pm

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

650 North Academy Street

Greenville, SC

FREE Music in the Park Concert Series

Saturday, September 14, 2019

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Additional Dates

Trailblazer Park

235 Trailblazer Dr

Travelers Rest, SC

SUNDAY SEPT. 15, 2019

Asheville Outlets Presents Monthly Cruise ‘In Car Show

Sunday, September 15, 2019

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Additional Dates

Sunday, October 20, 2019 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday, November 17, 2019 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Asheville Outlets

800 Brevard Road

Asheville, NC

Folk Art Center Craft Demonstration

Sunday, September 15, 2019

Additional Dates

Monday, September 16, 2019

Thursday, September 19, 2019

Friday, September 20, 2019

Monday, September 23, 2019Show Additional Dates

Folk Art Center

Milepost 382, Blue Ridge Parkway

Asheville, NC

UNC Asheville Women’s Soccer vs Davidson

Sunday, September 15, 2019

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

University of North Carolina at Asheville

1 University Heights

Asheville, NC

(Men’s Soccer) Stetson vs. USC Upstate

Sunday, September 15, 2019

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Spartanburg, SC