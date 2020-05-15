The Upstate offers some of SC’s top spots for fishing

If you’re looking for something to do that offers recreation, stress relief and health benefits, fishing may be for you. And in the Upstate, you’ll find a lot of great places to cast your line.

The Upstate features three of the Top 10 fishing spots in South Carolina State Parks, according to the SC Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Here they are:

Lake Greenwood State Park

One of 16 SC State Parks built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, Lake Greenwood State Park has a fishing pier and two boat ramps that provide access to 11,400-acre Lake Greenwood. Enjoy freshwater fishing in Lake Greenwood for bass, crappie, bream, perch, catfish and stripers.

The park participates in the Tackle Loaner Program sponsored by the SC Department of Natural Resources, with rods and reels available for loan at the park office.

Devils Fork State Park

Devils Fork State Park is located three miles off SC Highway 11 – also known as the Cherokee Scenic Highway – near the town of Salem, SC. Devils Fork provides the only public access to 7,565-acre Lake Jocassee.

Along with mountain spring-fed lake, Devils Fork features four mountain streams featuring world-class trout fishing. The crystal-clear water is also home to white bass, small and largemouth bass, bluegill and black crappie.

Lake Hartwell State Park

Located on the South Carolina-Georgia border, Lake Hartwell State Park lies in Oconee County near the community of Fair Play.

At 56,000 acres, Lake Hartwell features striped, largemouth and hybrid bass, crappie, bream, catfish and more. The lake has two boat ramps, a courtesy dock and a 140-foot fishing pier.

Other state parks in the Upstate feature great freshwater stream fishing, including Caesars Head State Park and Jones Gap State Park, both in northern Greenville County. The Middle Saluda River runs through Jones Gap State Park and is available for fishing. Jones Gap also features a fish hatchery exhibit and trout pond that once was part of South Carolina’s first state-owned fish hatchery.

Don’t forget a fishing license

If you are age 16 or older and fishing in public waters, you will need to obtain a fishing license from the state Department of Natural Resources. You do not need a license if fishing in a private pond, on a licensed charter boat or from a licensed pier. Licenses can be purchased for a two-week period or annually. SC residents can obtain a license good for three years.

Click here for information on obtaining a recreational fishing license from the SC DNR.