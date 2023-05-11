Shop handmade and learn new skills at The Maker’s Market in Inman

INMAN, S.C. – In a world where mass-produced products dominate the market, it’s refreshing to see a resurgence of handmade goods and the people who create them. This is where The Maker’s Market comes in, providing a platform for artisans to showcase their work and connect with a community that values unique, handcrafted items and creative classes.

Owner Heather Moore said it was her dream to open the store and offer classes.

“We have always been interested in art, my husband and I, and we bought this old building in downtown Inman,” Moore explained. “With our passion for local makers and doing art classes, we decided to fix the building up, renovate it. It took about two-and-a-half years, and we opened the doors about a month ago.”

At the heart of The Maker’s Market is a belief in the value of craftsmanship and the importance of supporting local makers. The Maker’s Market offers a wide range of classes and workshops where participants can learn skills ranging from embroidery and knitting to jewelry-making and painting. These classes are taught by experienced makers who are passionate about their craft and eager to share their knowledge.

The Maker’s Market is more than just a place to learn new skills – it’s also a marketplace where makers can sell their creations directly to customers. Shoppers can browse a curated selection of handmade goods, including handcrafted ceramics, dog items, jewelry, pudding, spices, tea, sheep-milk soap, woodcraft items and more. By supporting these independent makers, customers are not only investing in quality, unique products, but also supporting a community of artists who are keeping traditional crafts alive.

To learn more about The Maker’s Market, visit makersmarketclasses.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.