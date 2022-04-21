The City of Greenville has Gone to the Dogs with “The Big Dog Show”

The City of Greenville has gone to the dogs, literally! “The Big Dog Show” installation of 20 corten steel sculptures are currently on display at the Cleveland Park Stables in downtown Greenville.

Massachussets- based artist Dale Rogers says the idea for the American dog sculptures originally came from Christo and Jeanne-Claude “The Gates” exhibition in Central Park. The art installation seeks to celebrate person’s best friend with the 8ft by 10ft scultpures that have traveled around the country. Rogers says the sculptures started touring around New England in 2009 and since have been to 15 different states, as far west as Arizona and recently the dogs made their debut at the Go-Pro Games in Colorado.

One of the sculptures are on display across from the Falls Park entrance in downtown Greenville, another can be viewed near the Clemson One Building near North Main, and the rest are at the stables in Cleveland Park.

The process of oxidization allows for the sculptures to rust for about a year and seal itself, which aids in the longevity and lesser need to maintain the art installation.

“I want people to smile and spend some time to the people you love and let the stress of the world off of your shoulders,” Rogers shared.

“The Big Dog Show” is free and will be on display unitl July 2022. For more information and a map of the exhibit:

https://www.greenvillesc.gov/1953/The-Big-Dog-Show