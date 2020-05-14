The Art Bomb Spring Show is going virtual on May 30

There will be art, food, music in the garden and the usual dogs on the roof. But for the first time in its nearly 20-year history, The Art Bomb’s Spring Show is going virtual.

The much-anticipated annual event in West Greenville is a highlight for Upstate art lovers, with a typical spring show pulling in about 500 guests. With social distancing restrictions still in place for large gatherings, the May 30 event will be an online affair, said The Art Bomb Founder Diane Kilgore-Condon.

“Everything that typically happens at our spring show will be part of the virtual event,” Kilgore-Condon said. “In addition to the art, we’ll be posting recipes of the great appetizers we serve every year, photos of our beautiful gardens and images of our studio dogs who enjoy greeting guests from the roof.”

The working studio also will post information on the musicians, florists and other vendors that come together each year to support The Art Bomb Spring Show. This year, Coastal Crust Wood-Fired Pizza on Pendleton Street in West Greenville will offer an Art Bomb Spring Show Special, allowing show goers to pick up dinner then head home to watch the show.

Those wishing to attend virtual Spring Show can follow The Art Bomb on Facebook or Instagram where the studio’s 14 artists will post images of art for sale several days ahead of the May 30 show. Information such as the size, medium and artist will be included, along with a zoom-in feature that allows purchasers to take a closer look.

“Despite what’s going on around us, art is still going to be created,” Kilgore-Condon said. “Beautiful things typically come from times of difficulty and challenge.”

As a working studio, The Art Bomb is open to the public only during shows and by appointment. Otherwise, it’s a sanctuary where artists enjoy privacy, autonomy and camaraderie.

Many give credit to The Art Bomb as being the catalyst for what is now the trendy, artistic and entrepreneurial district called The Village of West Greenville. The studio houses 15 full-time and part-time artists – Kilgore-Condon, Katie Walker, Paul Flint, Greg Flint, Alexia Timberlake Boyd, Jo Carol Mitchell-Rogers, Teri Cates Peña, Susan Young Evans, Darryl DeBruhl, Blake Smith, Kim Dick, Elizabeth Speaker, Tim Speaker, Jane Dorn and Caroline Wright.

Want to attend?

What: The Art Bomb Virtual Spring Show

When: Saturday, May 30, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Follow The Art Bomb on Facebook or on Instagram.

For an appointment to view or purchase work, please call 864-220-3131.